Benjamin Azamati does it again! – Runs 9.90 PB at Texas Relays 2022

Benjamin Azamati flashed to a world leading time of 9.90 seconds at the Texas Relays here on Friday for his second-ever sub-10 seconds career clocking. He is now joint No. 4 on the collegiate 100m all-time chart.

Benjamin_Azamati_2021_Texas_Relays
Benjamin Azamati of West Texas A&M after running at the Texas Relays

AUSTIN, Texas — Benjamin Azamati has two sub-10 seconds 100 meters clocking in his career and both of those marks have come at the Texas Relays. On Friday he moved up the all-time collegiate men’s 100m list.

After running a then personal best of 9.97 seconds at last year’s meeting, the West Texas A&M star returned at the Texas Relays 2022 edition to smash that mark on Friday, recording a time of 9.90 seconds (2.0 m/s) to win his heat here at the Mike A. Myers Track and Soccer Stadium.

Read more: Watch – Texas women open with blistering 42.42 secs at Texas Relays 2022

The time posted by Azamati sees him moving up to joint No. 4 on the all-time men’s 100m collegiate chart along with former Baylor star Trayvon Bromell, according to USTFCCCA.

Only former Tennessee standout Christian Coleman at 9.82, ex-Tech Texas star man Divine Oduduru with 9.86, and former Florida State sprinter Ngoni Makusha, 9.89 have gone faster than Azamati, who leaped over some big names, such as Davidson Ezinwa, Ato Boldon, Cravon Gillespie, Chris Belcher, Cameron Burrell, Richard Thompson and Walter Dix, to elevate his status.

Azamati, who entered this week with the top five times over the 100m in NCAA Division II history, now own the fastest six times in the division and remains the only NCAA DII sprinter to break 10-seconds in history.

The time is also the fastest in the world this year, improving on the 10.00 secs performance by Kenya’s Ferdinand Omurwa on 5 March.

Here are the nine men advancing to the final of the 100m:

1 Benjamin Azamati – West Texas A&M – 9.90 Q (2.0 m/s)
2 Ismael Kone – New Orleans 10.10 Q (1.1 m/s)
3 Devon Achane – Texas A&M -10.14 Q (1.8 m/s)
4 Elliott Cummings – New Orleans – 10.21 Q (1.6 m/s)
5 Toby Makoyawo – Boston University – 10.12 q (1.1 m/s)
6 PJ Austin – Florida – 10.17 q (1.1 m/s 4)
7 Jacolby Shelton – Texas Tech – 10.24 q (1.8 m/s)
8 Ryan Martin Texas A&M – 10.29 q (1.1 m/s)
9 Caleb Jackson – Butler CC – 10.29 q (1.8 m/s)

Gary Smith is one of the leading writers for World-Track.org. He has over 10 years of running experience, as well as eight-years of coaching while covering several events, from the international to college level. Smith, who has covered events for publications such as Caribbean Net News, Cayman Net News, AFP and Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC), is also a frequent contributor of SportingAlert.com and TrackAlerts.com.

