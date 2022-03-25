Benjamin Azamati does it again! – Runs 9.90 PB at Texas Relays 2022

AUSTIN, Texas — Benjamin Azamati has two sub-10 seconds 100 meters clocking in his career and both of those marks have come at the Texas Relays. On Friday he moved up the all-time collegiate men’s 100m list.

After running a then personal best of 9.97 seconds at last year’s meeting, the West Texas A&M star returned at the Texas Relays 2022 edition to smash that mark on Friday, recording a time of 9.90 seconds (2.0 m/s) to win his heat here at the Mike A. Myers Track and Soccer Stadium.

Read more: Watch – Texas women open with blistering 42.42 secs at Texas Relays 2022

The time posted by Azamati sees him moving up to joint No. 4 on the all-time men’s 100m collegiate chart along with former Baylor star Trayvon Bromell, according to USTFCCCA.

Here is an UPDATED LOOK at the all-time top-5 in collegiate history in the Men's 100 Meters:



Christian Coleman, 9.82

Divine Oduduru, 9.86

Ngoni Makusha, 9.89

Benjamin Azamati, 9.90

Trayvon Bromell, 9.90 — USTFCCCA (@USTFCCCA) March 25, 2022

Only former Tennessee standout Christian Coleman at 9.82, ex-Tech Texas star man Divine Oduduru with 9.86, and former Florida State sprinter Ngoni Makusha, 9.89 have gone faster than Azamati, who leaped over some big names, such as Davidson Ezinwa, Ato Boldon, Cravon Gillespie, Chris Belcher, Cameron Burrell, Richard Thompson and Walter Dix, to elevate his status.

Azamati, who entered this week with the top five times over the 100m in NCAA Division II history, now own the fastest six times in the division and remains the only NCAA DII sprinter to break 10-seconds in history.

The time is also the fastest in the world this year, improving on the 10.00 secs performance by Kenya’s Ferdinand Omurwa on 5 March.

Here are the nine men advancing to the final of the 100m:

1 Benjamin Azamati – West Texas A&M – 9.90 Q (2.0 m/s)

2 Ismael Kone – New Orleans 10.10 Q (1.1 m/s)

3 Devon Achane – Texas A&M -10.14 Q (1.8 m/s)

4 Elliott Cummings – New Orleans – 10.21 Q (1.6 m/s)

5 Toby Makoyawo – Boston University – 10.12 q (1.1 m/s)

6 PJ Austin – Florida – 10.17 q (1.1 m/s 4)

7 Jacolby Shelton – Texas Tech – 10.24 q (1.8 m/s)

8 Ryan Martin Texas A&M – 10.29 q (1.1 m/s)

9 Caleb Jackson – Butler CC – 10.29 q (1.8 m/s)