Brisco, Swoboda, Williams lead 60m qualifiers at World Indoor Championships 2022

All the medal contenders advanced to the semi-finals of the women’s 60 meters at the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022 on Friday (18), with USA’s Mikiah Brisco running the quickest time from the heats. World leader Ewa Swoboda, Mujinga Kambundji, Shericka Jackson and Briana Williams also made progress comfortably during the morning session. Read more: Day 1: World Indoor Athletics Championships order of events, watch live, start lists

The Top Qualifiers on Time

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

🇺🇸 Mikiah Brisco (7.03)

🇯🇲 Briana Williams (7.06)

🇺🇸 Marybeth Sant-Price (7.07)

🇵🇱 Ewa Swoboda (7.10)

Pre-championships event favorite Swoboda coasted into the semi-finals with a well relaxed 7.10 seconds performance to win the fourth heat. The Polish national record holder is the quickest in the field this season at 6.99 secs and she showed that she has a lot more left in the tank to deliver in the next two rounds.

Mikiah Brisco clocks impressive PB

American champion Brisco posted a new personal best of 7.03 seconds to win her heat with the fastest time of the day. Her USA compatriot Marybeth Sant-Price also advanced to the semis after she won her race in a solid 7.07 to continue her great winter form.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Olympic 4x100m relay gold medalist Williams of Jamaica qualified with the second fastest time after the Ato Boldon-coached sprinter produced a personal best of 7.06 secs to take her heat with a big smile on her face. The 19-year-old was delighted to improve on her previous PB of 7.09, set earlier this year.

Williams’ Tokyo 4x100m relay gold medal teammate and the 100m bronze medalist from those Games, Shericka Jackson, also moved forward in the event after she ran a comfortable 7.16 for second place in heat five behind Briton Daryll Neita, who took the section with 7.13.

Other notable medal contenders making progress into the women’s 60m semi-finals were Swiss 2018 world bronze medalist Mujinga Kambundji, her countryman Géraldine Frey, who ran a PB of 7.11 secs, Zaynab Dosso, who ran an Italian indoor record with 7.14, as well as Trinidad and Tobago’s Michelle-Lee Ahye (7.23) and Poland’s Pia Skrzyszowska (7.23).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The women’s 60m semi-finals at the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022 will be staged in Friday’s evening session, starting at 1:05 pm ET.