Caster Semenya to line up 3000m at ASA Athletics Grand Prix 2; how to watch live?

Olympic and world multiply champion Caster Semenya will headline the ASA Athletics Grand Prix 2 in Cape Town on Wednesday (23).

Caster-Semenya-of-South-Africa
Caster Semenya of South Africa looks on before her race

South African Olympic star Caster Semenya will be among the headline athletes down to feature in the second leg of the ASA Athletics Grand Prix Series, which will take place at Green Point stadium in Cape Town on Wednesday (23).

How to watch the ASA Athletics Grand Prix series meeting live?

Live television and streaming coverage will be provided by SuperSport, which promises to provide “a sharp two-hour affair that will showcase the very best of the sport.”

The second ASA Athletics Grand Prix Series meeting will be broadcast live on SuperSport Variety 4 from 5.50 pm local time / 11:30 am Eastern Time (ET). The meeting will also be live streamed on Showmax Pro.

Among the broadcast team members are experienced host Thato Moeng, seasoned commentators Mosibodi Whitehead and Andy Capostagno, plus Thabo Molete, a long-time analyst and athletics announcer.

Semenya, who opened her season in Pretoria, with a victory in the 5000m on 12 March, will shift down to line up in the women’s 3000m in Cape Town, as she continues to prepare for the long season, which includes the World Athletics Championships and the Commonwealth Games.

Although the 31-year-old two-time Olympic champion and three-time world champion in the 800m will not be racing in that discipline this week, she will certainly draw most of the attention at the World Athletics Continental Tour Challenger meeting.

Semenya is expected to be challenged on Wednesday by long-distance specialists Kesa Molotsane and Glenrose Xaba, who will be hoping to get one over on their fellow training partner.

In the meantime, the women’s 400m hurdles race should also provide some excitement at the second ASA Athletics Grand Prix series meeting, with the 2018 world junior champion Zeney van der Walt headlining the field.

Van der Walt is coming off a quality 51.90 seconds personal best performance in Bloemfontein on 16 March, and she will be aiming to transfer that form over from the flat event to the barrier competition.

The experienced two-time African champion Wenda Nel, who was fourth in the 400m race won by Van der Walt in Bloemfontein, will make her season debut in the 400m hurdles.

