Celera Barnes and Alia Armstrong bolts up NCAA all-conditions lists

USC’s Celera Barnes and LSU’s Alia Armstrong both produced two of the finest collegiate women’s all-time performances in any conditions during an exciting day of competition at the recently concluded Texas Relays 2022 at Mike A. Myers Track and Soccer Stadium in Austin, Texas over the weekend (March 26).

NCAA All-Condition Top 7 Women’s 100m Performances

Cambrea STURGIS North Carolina A&T 10.74 (w: 2.2) Sha’Carri RICHARDSON LSU 10.75 (w: 1.6) Dawn SOWELL LSU 10.78 A (w: 1.0) Aleia HOBBS LSU 10.85 (w: 2.0) Twanisha TERRY Southern California 10.79 (w: 2.2) Celera BARNES Southern California 10.82 (w: 2.8) 3/23/2022 Jada BAYLARKSR Arkansas Arkansas 10.83(w: 2.8) 3/23/2022

Barnes, who prior to this past weekend, had never broken 11-seconds in any conditions for the 100 meters, blazed down the track to stop the clock at an eye-opening 10.82 seconds to win the college women’s 100m.

The performance by the former UCLA and Kentucky sprinter was done with the help of a +2.8 m/s trailing wind and ranks fifth all-time in any condition by an NCAA athlete.

Only Cambrea Sturgis (10.74, 2.2 m/s), Sha’Carri Richardson (10.75, 1.6 m/s), Twanisha “TeeTee” Terry (10.79, 2.2 m/s) and Dawn Sowell (10.78, 1.0 m/s) have gone faster than the USC senior on the all-conditions list.

Also impressing on the day in the college women’s 100m was Jada Baylark of Arkansas, who clocked the sixth-fastest time under all conditions by a collegian with her 10.83w to take second place behind Barnes.

Their times were even quicker than the 10.92 seconds (+2.9w) posted by Olympic 200m bronze medalist Gabrielle Thomas to win the women’s 100m Invitational section. Read more: Gabby Thomas opens with windy sprint double at Texas Relays 2022

Alia Armstrong storming victory in 100m hurdles

NCAA All-Condition Top 5 Women’s 100m Hurdles Performances

Alia ARMSTRONG LSU 12.33 w (w: 2.5) 3/23/2022 Brianna ROLLINS-MCNEAL Clemson 12.39 (w: 1.7) Janeek BROWN Arkansas 12.40 (w: 0.6) Jasmine CAMACHO-QUINN Kentucky 12.40 Queen CLAYE Virginia Tech 12.44 w Tonea MARSHALL LSU 12.44 (w: 0.8)

Meanwhile, Alia Armstrong showed her class on Saturday after the standout LSU sprinter stormed to the fastest collegiate time ever in any conditions with a sizzling 12.33 seconds (+2.5w m/s) for victory in the 100m hurdles.

Armstrong, who was bouncing back from her disappointments during the indoor championships campaign when she was disqualified at both the SEC Championships and NCAA Championships, was delighted with her performance.

She noted after the race on Saturday that because of her unfortunate experiences at the SEC conference meet and NCAA national meet, her focus was mainly on staying in the blocks and not false-starting again.

Although the time was done with the help of a wind reading that was above the allowable wind aid of (+2.0 or lower), the time will not be counted as a collegiate or school record.

Nevertheless, the sophomore was over the moon with the performance and is already looking forward to the next meeting, which will be at home when LSU hosts the Battle on the Bayou on April 2 at Bernie Moore Track Stadium.

Armstrong was also part of the LSU 4x100m relay team that also included Leah Phillips, Tionna Beard-Brown, and Favour Ofili, which clocked a time of 42.97 for second place behind a very impressive Texas quartet.