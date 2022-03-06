Corporate Area Championships final points standings; KC, Excelsior retain titles

Connect with us

Published

Corporate Area Championships final points standings

Defending champions Kingston College (KC) and Excelsior girls easily retained their Corporate Area Championships titles on a final day of competition on Saturday (5) at the National Stadium. The following are the final points standings from the meeting, which was kind of a dress rehearsal ahead of the 2022 Boys’ and Girls’ CHAMPS event slated for next month.

Both teams ended the championships with a number of highlighting and outstanding performances, which resulted in a number of records being broken at the two-day meeting. Read more: How to watch the 2022 Adam Sanford Pro? Goule, Saruni to feature

Kingston College dominates 2022 Corporate Area Championships

On the boys’ side, KC, which entered Saturday’s final day of competition with 77 points from the opening day on Friday, used an all-around display to rack up an impressive 507.50 points on their way to landing a fourth straight team victory in dominating fashion. The second-place team was a distant 80.5 points further back and never really threatened the reigning champion.

Jamaica College (JC) was that team trailing in the runner-up spot with 427 points, while fellow CHAMPS contenders Calabar High was third with 335.50 points. Rounding out the top five finishers in the boys’ points standings were Wolmer’s Boys’ School with 148.50 points and Excelsior High with 132 points.

Excelsior High wins 2022 Corporate Area Championships by wide margin

Meanwhile, it was also a one-sided victory in the girls’ section as Excelsior High retained their title by a triple-digit points margin. The defending champion entered the second day with an overnight points tally of 100.50 pts and the team was able to increase that score to a final total of 429 points from the 45 scored events.

The winning points tally was a staggering 113.50 points advantage over the second-place team, Immaculate Conception High School, which finished with 315.50 points with what was a promising display over the two-day meeting.

Rounding out the top five in the girls’ team points standings were Wolmer’s Girls’ School with 248.50 pts in third place, The Queen’s School with 224 pts, and St Andrew High with 104 pts.

Racquel Smith joined World-Track and Field Website in 2008 as a contributor for the Beijing Olympic Games and she has grown with us ever since. Despite being a mother of two, Racquel has been one of our main go-to writers from Caribbean meetings.

