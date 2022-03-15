How to follow: 2022 Central Athletics Championships Order of Events – Day 1

The following is the order of events schedule and live results for day one of the 2022 Central Athletics Championships, which will take place over two days at the G.C. Foster College for Sports and Physical Education facilities on 15-16 March.

The meet will be a qualifier for athletes still looking to secure respective marks to next month’s ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls’ CHAMPS and should provide some exciting competition between the two leading contenders for the girls’ national title at the high school championships. Read more: [Video] Teen star Brianna Lyston runs 22.66 at Jamaica Carifta Trials 2022

The championships will begin on Tuesday at 8:45 a.m. local time / 9:30 a.m. ET with the 3000m open final for girls, followed by the 5000m open final for the boys at 9:00 a.m. local time / 10:00 a.m. ET. You can follow live results and updates by clicking here

Edwin Allen High and St Jago High enter the meeting as the defending champions for the girls and boys, respectively, and the two high school track and field powerhouses will again start as the favorites to continue their dominance at the event.

Some 47 finals are down to take place on today’s opening day, including 24 for the girls and 23 for the boys. The finals on the girls’ side will see 16 on the track and eight coming from field events. For the boys, there will be 16 finals in the running events and seven in the field events.

One of the featured events on the first day today is the Class One girls’ 100 meters, which could see junior standout sprinters Brianna Lyston of Hydel High, smarting from her sizzling 22.66 seconds in the 200m at the Carifta Trials this past weekend, going up against the Clayton twins for the first time this season.

The trio had been slated to clash over the 200m at the Jamaica Carifta Games Trials over the weekend, but Tia Clayton and Tina Clayton both withdrew from the event. All three sprinters are listed for the preliminary round of the 100m dash.

Tia comes in on good form after winning the Carifta Trials 100m ahead of her sister Tina, the world U20 champion last year.

2022 Central Athletics Championships Order of Events – Day 1

Times are local time listed (CT time zone)

8:15 A.M Assembly of Athletes

8:20 A.M. Call of Officials/Devotion

8:45 AM 3000M – GIRLS OPEN Final

9:00 A.M. 5000M – BOYS OPEN Final

9:20 A.M. 400 M HEATS – CLASS 3, 2, 1 Girls

9:00 A.M. HIGH JUMP FINALS – Class 4 GIRLS

9:00 A.M DISCUS FINALS – Class 1 GIRLS

9:30 A.M. TRIPLE JUMP FINALS – Class 2 BOYS

10:00 A.M. 400 M HEATS- CLASS 3, 2, 1 Boys

10:40 A.M 100 M HEATS – Class 4, 3, 2, 1 Girls

10:10 A.M. LONG JUMP FINALS – Class 3 GIRLS

10:30 A.M. DISCUS FINALS – Class 1 BOYS

10:40 A.M. HIGH JUMP FINALS – Class 2 BOYS

11:10 A.M. LONG JUMP FINALS – Class 3 BOYS

11:10 A.M SHOT PUT FINALS- Class 2 Boys

12:40 A.M 100 M HEATS – CLASS 3, 2, 1 Boys

12:40 P.M. TRIPLE JUMP FINALS – OPEN GIRLS

12:40 P.M. HIGH JUMP FINALS – Class 1 BOYS

1:40 P.M. SHOT PUT FINAL – Class 2 GIRLS

2:15 P.M. LONG JUMP FINALS -Class 4 GIRLS

2: 15: P.M. DISCUS FINALS – Class 2 BOYS

1:40 A.M. 800 M – CLASS 3, 2, 1 Girls Time Finals

2:15 P.M. HIGH JUMP FINALS – Class 2 GIRLS

2:25 P.M. 800 M – CLASS 3, 2, 1 Boys Time Finals

3:05 P.M. 400 M Hurdles – Girls open Timed Final

3:15 P.M. 400 M Hurdles Cl 2 Boys Timed Final

3: 30 P.M. 400M Hurdles – Boys Class 1 Timed final

3:45 PM 100 M Final – Girls Classes 4, 3, 2 & 1

3:55 P.M 100 M Final – Boys Classes 3, 2 & 1

4:10 P.M 400M – Class 3,2 & 1 Girls Final

4:20 P.M 400 M Class 3, 2 & 1 Boys Final

3:30 P.M. LONG JUMP FINALS – Class 1 BOYS

3:30 P.M. DISCUS FINALS – CLASS 3 GIRLS

4:30 PM Medley Relay – Girls Open Timed Final

4:45 PM Medley Relay – Boys Open Timed Finals

5:00 PM 4 x 100M – CLASS 4, 3, 2 & 1 Girls – Timed Finals

5:30 PM 4 x 100M – CLASS 3, 2 & 1 Boys – Timed Finals