Day 1: 2022 Florida Relays Order of Events Schedule

Order of event schedule and live results for day one at the 2022 Pepsi Florida Relays on Thursday (31). Coverage begins at 5:00 pm ET today with high school and professional athletes in action.

Published

GAINESVILLE, FLThe order of event schedule for Thursday’s (31) day one action at the 2022 Pepsi Florida Relays, which will take place from 31 March to 2 April at the James G. Pressly Stadium at Percy Beard Track in Gainesville, FL.

The Florida staple track and field meeting will entertain some of the state’s top high schools, along with several leading college teams and elite athletes over the next three days and you can watch all the action live on the SEC Network +.

Note: Live streaming will begin on the second day on Friday and you can see all the webcasting details here: How to watch the Pepsi Florida Relays 2022?

Competition on Thursday will get underway at 5:00 pm ET with the high school schedule, with boys’ shot put, long jump, and pole vault, as well as girls’ long jump and high jump contests on the list.

The college schedule will also get going at 5:00 pm on the first day, with the men’s hammer throw taking place at 5:00 pm and the javelin throw going off at 7:00 pm.

Running events will start at 6:00 pm with the boys’ 100m, while the 100m hurdles for girls will begin at the same time.

Fifteen minutes later, at 6:15 pm, the boys will begin competing in the 110m hurdles, with the girls racing in the 100m.

Thursday’s first-day schedule will close out with the boys’ and girls’ 3200m runs. The girls’ race will start at 7:40 pm and be followed at 8:10 pm by the boys’.

The Florida Gators will host the Pepsi Florida Relays in its full competition schedule for the first time since the 2019 campaign – before the global COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

Field Events
5:00 pm B Shot Put (Inner)
G Discus (Inner)
B Long Jump
G Long Jump
G High Jump
B Pole Vault
5:00 pm M Hammer
7:00 pm M Javelin

Running Events
6:00 pm B 100m (Front)
6:00 pm G 100mH (Back)
6:15 pm G 100m (Front)
6:15 pm B 110mH (Back)
6:30 pm G 800m
6:45 pm B 800m
7:00 pm G 400m
7:20 pm B 400m
7:40 pm G 3200m
8:10 pm B 3200m

