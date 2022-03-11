Day 1: NCAA DIII Indoor Championships points standings

The team points standings from Winston-Salem, NC, with John Carroll leading on the men’s side, Ithaca College heads the women’s category after Friday’s first day of competition at the NCAA DIII Indoor Championships 2022.

John Carroll is out in front of the team scoring on the men’s side with 15 points after five finals. Alex Phillip collected 10 of those points with a victory in the men’s 5000-meter run in 14:10.02, while his teammate Jamie Dailey ran 14:21.86 for seventh place and earned two points.

The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater is second in the men’s points standings with 13 points, with Ithaca coming next with 12 pts. The top three are then followed by Southern Maine, Carnegie Mellon, Washington University in St. Louis, MIT, and Widener who are all locked in with 10 points heading into bedtime on Friday.

University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire (9), Williams (8), Washington and Lee (8), and Virginia Wesleyan (8) are not too far off the leaders at the end of the first day and they all will be hoping to add to their respective points total on Saturday’s second day.

On the women’s side, Ithaca College takes a three-point lead over Loras College at the end of the first day of competition at the JDL Fast Track. The Bombers have tallied 24 points from the five scored events on Friday to lead the Duhawks (21pts) by three points.

They are followed by Wis.-La Crosse (19), and Johns Hopkins (19) in third place, with The University of Chicago (14), Dubuque (13), Oberlin (13), Wartburg (10), and Mount Union (10) all reaching double figures at the end of the first day.

NCAA DIII Indoor Championships 2022 Points Standings

Women – Team Points Standings

1 Ithaca College; 24; 2; Loras; 21; 3; Wis.-La; Crosse; 19; 3; Johns; Hopkins; 19; 5; U.; of; Chicago; 14; 6; Dubuque; 13; 6; Oberlin; 13; 8; Wartburg; 10; 8; Mount; Union; 10; 10; Wellesley; 8; 10; RIC; 8; 12; Wis.-River; Falls; 6; 12; Carroll; (Wis.); 6; 12; Williams; 6; 12; SUNY; Geneseo; 6; 12; DePauw; 6; 17; St.; Benedict; 5; 17; Claremont-Mudd-Scripps; 5; 17; Middlebury; 5; 20; Calvin; 4; 20; Wis.-Stout; 4; 20; Wis.-Whitewater; 4; 20; Nazareth; 4; 24; Brandeis; 3; 25; Carnegie; Mellon; 2; 25; WPI; 2; 25; Buena; Vista; 2; 25; Washington; U.; 2; 29; Westminster; (Pa.); 1; 29; North; Central; (Ill.); 1; 29; MIT; 1

Men – Team Points Standings

1 John Carroll 15; 2 Wis.-Whitewater 13; 3 Ithaca 12; 4 Southern Maine 10; 4 Carnegie Mellon 10; 4 Washington U. 10; 4 MIT 10; 4 Widener 10; 9 Wis.-Eau Claire 9; 10 Williams 8; 10 Washington and Lee 8; 10 Virginia Wesleyan 8; 13 Central College 6; 13 U. of Chicago 6; 13 Plymouth State 6; 13 Loras 6; 13 Piedmont 6; 18 Augustana (Ill.) 5; 18 LeTourneau 5; 18 Hope 5; 21 Carroll (Wis.) 4; 21 SUNY Geneseo 4; 21 Trinity (Tex.) 4; 24 Rowan 3; 24 Wis.-Stout 3 24 Whittier 3; 27 RPI 2; 27 Wis.-La Crosse 2; 29 Wartburg 1; 29 Benedictine (Ill.) 1