Day 1 points standings: Central Athletic Championships 2022

Defending champions Edwin Allen and St Jago high schools remain in pole positions to retain their respective team titles after the first day of competition at the Central Athletic Championships 2022 at G.C. Foster College on Tuesday (15).

After 25 scored events on the girls’ side, Edwin Allen is out in front with 202.20 points, with Hydel High sitting in second place with 158.60 points and, St. Jago High third with 146.60. The top five teams are covered by Holmwood Technical on 125 points and St. Catherine High with 112.

Rounding out the top 10 in the girls’ team rankings are Manchester High in sixth place with 57 pts, followed by Vere Technical (50), Dinthill Technical (26.60), Ferncourt High (23), and Bustamante High (18).

Meanwhile, on the boys’ side, St. Jago High is way out in front with 242.50 points, which is 149.50 points more than the second-place team after 24 scored events. Edwin Allen High is trailing the leaders in second place with 93 pts, followed by St. Catherine High on 73 with Clarendon College (71) and Manchester High (60) in the fourth and fifth, respectively.

Central Athletic Championships 2022 Points Standings: Day 1

Women – Team Rankings – 25 Events Scored

1) Edwin Allen High 202.20 2) Hydel High 158.60

3) St. Jago High 146.60 4) Holmwood Technical 125

5) St. Catherine High 112 6) Manchester High 57

7) Vere Technical 50 8) Dinthill Technical 26.60

9) Ferncourt High 23 10) Bustamante High 18

11) Alphansus Davis High 17 12) Clarendon College 13

13) Steer Town Academy 5 14) York Castle High 3

14) Charlemont High 3 16) Bridgeport High 2

16) Greater Portmore High 2 16) Bellefield High 2

Men – Team Rankings – 24 Events Scored

1) St. Jago High 242.50 2) Edwin Allen High 93

3) St. Catherine High 73 4) Clarendon College 71

5) Manchester High 60 6) Charlemont High 42

7) Ferncourt High 39 8) Vere Technical 38

9) Bustamante High 36 10) Dinthill Technical 34.50

11) Steer Town Academy 21 12) Denbigh High 19

13) Jonathan Grant High 18 14) Foga Road High 15

15) Greater Portmore High 11 16) Mount St. Joseph 10

16) The Cedar Grove Academy 10 18) Bellefield High 8

19) Jose Marti Technical 6 19) New Forest High 6

21) Bridgeport High 4 21) Central High 4

21) Holmwood Technical 4 24) Ocho Rios High 3

24) Tacius Golding High 3 26) York Castle High 2