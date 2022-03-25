Results from day one at the Raleigh Relays 2022 meeting in North Carolina, on Thursday night (24). The three-day meeting will continue on Friday and conclude on Saturday.

Live streaming coverage and heat sheets, along with other meeting information, including the Raleigh Relays 2022 schedule, is available here so please check it out to stay up to date throughout the weekend.

Meanwhile, there were several finals completed on Thursday’s first day of competition, including 15 sections of the men’s 1500m run, as several of the nation’s top programs opted to send their distant runners to Raleigh.

Wes Porter of Virginia finished on top of that long list that featured over 200 starters after clocking a time of 3:39.73 to secure the 15th section.

Christian Noble of Lee (Tenn) also got the better of a very long list of over 200m runners to capture the men’s 5000m run on his way to set the meeting and facility records with a time of 13:24.78.

His winning time improved Dan Middleman’s previous meeting record of 13:37.50, set in 2000, while it also took down the 13:29.03 facility mark set in 2001 by Adriaan Wildchutt of Florida State.

The three-section women’s 10,000m finals went to Nicole Fegans of Georgia Tech, the reigning ACC Outdoor Championships champion, in a time of 33:00.89, with Maggie Donahue of Georgetown running 33:05.56 for second place and Alexandra Hays of NC State getting third with a personal-best 33:15.53.

In the field, Marc Minichello won the men’s javelin with a throw of 73.35m (240-7), while Sophia Franklin of Michigan State, Alex Potts of North Carolina, and Hayley Horvath of Towson all cleared 4.15m (13-7¼) in the women’s pole vault.

Day 1 Raleigh Relays 2022 results