Day 1 schedule for the 2022 Jamaica Carifta Games trials

Jamaica Carifta Games Trials 2022 will take place from 11-13 March and the Day 1 schedule is listed below on this page. Please scroll down to see. Tina and Tia Clayton vs Brianna Lyston is among the featured clashes to look out for!

2022-Jamaica-Carifta-Games-Trials-Schedule
2022 Jamaica Carifta Games Trials Day 1 Schedule

The 2022 Jamaica Carifta Games Trials will take place this weekend, from Friday (11) to Sunday (13) at the National Stadium in Kingston, and the following is the schedule for the opening day of competition.

The meeting will be used to select the Jamaican U17 and U20 teams for the 49th Carifta Games, which will also take place on the island, and at the same venue from 16-18 April 2022. Read more: Entry standards for the 2022 Jamaica Carifta Games trials

Several of Jamaica’s top juniors are slated to compete this weekend and there are some very exciting head-to-head encounters down on the schedule. Among the featured stars listed to battle for places on the women’s team are twin sprint stars Tina and Tia Clayton, who will have to deal with the talent of Brianna Lyston, while Bouwahjgie Nkrumie, Brian Levell, and J’Voughnn Blake will be vying for places on the men’s side.

Jamaica Carifta Games Trials Schedule Below:

Friday Field Events

4:30 PM Girls Under 17 Shot Put UNDER 17 Finals
4:30 PM Girls 17-19 Shot Put UNDER 20 Finals
5:00 PM Girls 17-19 Long Jump UNDER 20 Finals
5:00 PM Boys Under 17 High Jump UNDER 17 Finals
5:05 PM Boys Under 17 Shot Put UNDER 17 Finals
6:15 PM Boys 17-19 Shot Put UNDER 20 Finals
6:30 PM Girls Under 17 High Jump UNDER 17 Finals
6:30 PM Boys 17-19 Long Jump UNDER 20 Finals

Friday Track Events

5:00 PM Girls Under 17 400 Meter Run UNDER 17 Prelims
5:15 PM Boys Under 17 400 Meter Run UNDER 17 Prelims
5:30 PM Girls 17-19 400 Meter Run UNDER 20 Prelims
5:45 PM Boys 17-19 400 Meter Run UNDER 20 Prelims
6:00 PM Girls Under 17 1500 Meter Run UNDER 17 Prelims
6:15 PM Boys Under 17 1500 Meter Run UNDER 17 Prelims
6:30 PM Girls 17-19 1500 Meter Run UNDER 20 Prelims
6:45 PM Boys 17-19 1500 Meter Run UNDER 20 Prelims
6:50 PM Girls Under 17 100 Meter Dash UNDER 17 Prelims
7:10 PM Boys Under 17 100 Meter Dash UNDER 17 Prelims
7:25 PM Girls 17-19 100 Meter Dash UNDER 20 Prelims
7:40 PM Boys 17-19 100 Meter Dash UNDER 20 Prelims

