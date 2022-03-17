Day 1: World Indoor Athletics Championships order of events, watch live, start lists

The start lists and how to watch day one of the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022 in Belgrade, Serbia, on Friday, is now available online.
After missing from the major championships calendar since the last edition in Birmingham, UK, in 2018, the world indoor championships is finally back and fans around the world can’t wait to see some of the best athletes from across the global going head-to-head for podium positions. World Athletics has published a PDF startlist which can be found here, while the live list results link is available by clicking here.
How and where to watch the world athletics indoor championships 2022 Day 1?
Fans in the USA can follow all the live television and online streaming via the NBC platform, which is available here.
Meanwhile, The World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 22 will be streamed live in several of territories via the World Athletics YouTube and Facebook channels, which will include dedicated feeds for field events.
Live action will begin at 9:30 am Serbia time – and 4:35 am ET time in the United States with the women’s Pentathlon, while the men’s Heptathlon competition will get underway at 4:56 am ET.
The first running event on Friday’s first day will be the women’s 60m dash heats at 5:15 am ET with world leader and event favorite Ewa SWOBODA of Poland, starting her world title hunt from the fourth heat.
Other events scheduled for the morning session on Day One are the women’s and men’s 400m heats, 1500m heats for women, as well as the men’s 800 and 3000m heats.
The lone final in the morning session on the first day comes in the men’s Triple Jump, while the evening session includes five finals, including the women’s 60m dash.
DAY 1
MORNING SESSION
|LOCAL TIME
|GENDER
|EVENT
|ROUND
|09:35
|W
|60 Metres Hurdles
|Pentathlon
|Startlist
|09:56
|M
|60 Metres
|Heptathlon
|Startlist
|10:15
|W
|60 Metres
|Heats
|Startlist
|10:40
|M
|Long Jump
|Heptathlon
|Startlist
|10:55
|W
|High Jump
|Pentathlon
|Startlist
|11:00
|M
|400 Metres
|Heats
|Startlist
|11:41
|W
|400 Metres
|Heats
|Startlist
|12:06
|M
|Shot Put
|Heptathlon
|Startlist
|12:15
|M
|Triple Jump
|Final
|Startlist
|12:20
|W
|1500 Metres
|Heats
|Startlist
|12:50
|M
|800 Metres
|Heats
|Startlist
|13:20
|W
|Shot Put
|Pentathlon
|Startlist
|13:25
|M
|3000 Metres
|Heats
|Startlist