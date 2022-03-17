Connect with us

Day 1: World Indoor Athletics Championships order of events, watch live, start lists

Watch and follow the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022 on YouTube and Facebook, as well as NBC and Peacock in the USA as the live stream begins on Friday (18).

Published

Damian-Warner-of-Canada-in-the-multi-event
Damian Warner of Canada in the multi-event

The start lists and how to watch day one of the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022 in Belgrade, Serbia, on Friday, is now available online.

After missing from the major championships calendar since the last edition in Birmingham, UK, in 2018, the world indoor championships is finally back and fans around the world can’t wait to see some of the best athletes from across the global going head-to-head for podium positions. World Athletics has published a PDF startlist which can be found here, while the live list results link is available by clicking here.

How and where to watch the world athletics indoor championships 2022 Day 1?

Fans in the USA can follow all the live television and online streaming via the NBC platform, which is available here.

Meanwhile, The World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 22 will be streamed live in several of territories via the World Athletics YouTube and Facebook channels, which will include dedicated feeds for field events.

Live action will begin at 9:30 am Serbia time – and 4:35 am ET time in the United States with the women’s Pentathlon, while the men’s Heptathlon competition will get underway at 4:56 am ET.

The first running event on Friday’s first day will be the women’s 60m dash heats at 5:15 am ET with world leader and event favorite Ewa SWOBODA of Poland, starting her world title hunt from the fourth heat.

Other events scheduled for the morning session on Day One are the women’s and men’s 400m heats, 1500m heats for women, as well as the men’s 800 and 3000m heats.

The lone final in the morning session on the first day comes in the men’s Triple Jump, while the evening session includes five finals, including the women’s 60m dash.

DAY 1

MORNING SESSION

LOCAL TIMEGENDEREVENTROUND
09:35W60 Metres HurdlesPentathlonStartlist
09:56M60 MetresHeptathlonStartlist
10:15W60 MetresHeatsStartlist
10:40MLong JumpHeptathlonStartlist
10:55WHigh JumpPentathlonStartlist
11:00M400 MetresHeatsStartlist
11:41W400 MetresHeatsStartlist
12:06MShot PutHeptathlonStartlist
12:15MTriple JumpFinalStartlist
12:20W1500 MetresHeatsStartlist
12:50M800 MetresHeatsStartlist
13:20WShot PutPentathlonStartlist
13:25M3000 MetresHeatsStartlist

