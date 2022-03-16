Connect with us

Day 2: How to watch the Central Athletic Championships 2022?

You can watch live streaming coverage of the second-day coverage at the Central Athletic Championships 2022 in Jamaica on Wednesday (16). Live streaming is on 1spotmedia.com.

Published

Watch live track and field streaming

The order of events, live results, and where to watch Wednesday’s (16) second-day coverage at the Central Athletic Championships 2022, which is being held at G.C. Foster College. Defending champions Edwin Allen and St Jago high schools lead the girls’ and boys’ standings after the first day of competition on Tuesday (15). Read more: Day 1 points standings: Central Athletic Championships 2022

Live results and updates can be found by clicking here while the TVJ Sports Network will provide live television coverage. TVJS is available via 1spotmedia.com and anyone with a subscription will be able to access the live stream online. For those with a Jamaican IP address, you will be able to live stream the action by navigating to the website.

Live action on Wednesday will begin at 9:00 am Jamaica time / 10:00 am ET with the final of girls’ 2000m steeplechase open final, while a number of field event competitions, including the Class One boys’ triple jump final, are also slated to go off at the same time.

The meeting is scheduled to end at 4:35 pm with the 4x400m relay for boys.

CENTRAL ATHLETIC CHAMPIONSHIPS 2022 – DAY 2 ORDER OF EVENTS

9:00 A.M. 2000M STEEPLE CHASE – GIRLS OPEN Final
9:00 A.M JAVELIN FINALS – GIRLS OPEN
9:00 A.M. TRIPLE JUMP FINALS – Class 1 BOYS
9:00 A.M. HIGH JUMP FINALS – CLASS 3 GIRLS
9:00 A.M. SHOT PUT FINALS – CLASS 1 BOYS
9:15 A.M. 2000M STEEPLE CHASE – BOYS OPEN Final
9:30 A.M 200M Heats Class 4,3,2,&1 Girls
10:30 A.M. 200M Heats -Class 3,2 & 1 Boys
10:30 A.M. LONG JUMP FINALS – CLASS 1 GIRLS
10:30 A.M. HIGH JUMP FINALS – CLASS 3 BOYS
11:40 A.M. 70M HURDLES TIMED FINALS – Class 4 girls
11:50 A.M 80 M HURDLES TIMED FINALS – Class 3 Girls
11:55 A.M. LONG JUMP FINALS – CLASS 2 GIRLS
12:05 A.M. 100 M HURDLES TIMED FINALS – Class 2 Girls
12: 20A.M 100 M HURDLES TIMED FINALS – Class 1 Girls
12:30 P.M 100 M HURDLES TIMED FINALS – Class 3 Boys
12:40 P.M 110 M HURDLES TIMED FINALs – Class 2 Boys
12:50 P.M 110 M HURDLES TIMED FINALS – Class 1 Boys
12:45 P.M HIGH JUMP FINALS – CLASS 1 GIRLS

BREAK 1:00 PM – 1:55 PM

2:00 P.M 200 M FINALS – CLASS 1, 2,3 & 4 Girls
2:20 PM 200M FINALS – CLASS 1, 2, & 3 Boys
2:00 P.M. DISCUS FINALS – Class 2 GIRLS
2:00 P.M. LONG JUMP FINALS – CLASS 2 BOYS
2:00 P.M. JAVELIN FINALS – BOYS OPEN3
3:00 P.M. SHOT PUT FINALS – CLASS 1 GIRLS
2:40 P.M. 1500M Girls Class 3, 2 &1 Timed Finals
3:25 P.M. 1500M Boys Class 3, 2 & 1 Timed Finals
4:05 P.M. 4 X 400M Timed FINALS – GIRLS OPEN
4: 35 P.M. 4 X 400M Timed FINALS – BOYS OPEN

