Day 2: How to watch the Jamaica Carifta Games trials 2022

Below you will find the order of events schedule for the second day of competition at the Jamaica Carifta Games Trials at the National Stadium in Kingston, on Saturday (12). No fewer than 20 finals are set for Day 2 and you can watch all the live streaming coverage via TrackAlerts TV and the TrackAlerts YouTube Channel. Follow all the live results here

After an exciting first day of competition on Friday, action will get underway on Saturday at 11:00 am ET with the 400m hurdles for U17 boys, followed by the girls’, while field event action will also get underway at 11:00 am with the U17 girls’ discus throw. Read more: How to watch the NCAA DIII Indoor Track and Field Championship 2022?

Jamaica Carifta Games Trials Day 2 Schedule

Saturday on the Track

11:00 AM Girls Under 17 400m Hurdles UNDER 17 Prelims

11:15 AM Girls 17-19 400m Hurdles UNDER 20 Prelims

11:30 AM Boys Under 17 400m Hurdles UNDER 17 Prelims

11:45 AM Boys 17-19 400m Hurdles UNDER 20 Prelims

12:10 PM Girls Under 17 800m Run UNDER 17 Prelims

12:25 PM Boys Under 17 800m Run UNDER 17 Prelims

12:45 PM Girls 17-19 800m Run UNDER 20 Prelims

1:00 PM Boys 17-19 800m Run UNDER 20 Prelims

4:30 PM Girls Under 17 400m Run UNDER 17 Finals

4:35 PM Boys Under 17 400m Run UNDER 17 Finals

4:40 PM Girls 17-19 400m Run UNDER 20 Finals

4:45 PM Boys 17-19 400m Run UNDER 20 Finals

4:55 PM Girls Under 17 1500m Run UNDER 17 Finals

5:05 PM Boys Under 17 1500m Run UNDER 17 Finals

5:15 PM Girls 17-19 1500m Run UNDER 20 Finals

5:25 PM Boys 17-19 1500m Run UNDER 20 Finals

5:40 PM Girls Under 17 100m Dash UNDER 17 Finals

5:45 PM Boys Under 17 100m Dash UNDER 17 Finals

5:50 PM Girls 17-19 100m Dash UNDER 20 Finals

5:55 PM Boys 17-19 100m Dash UNDER 20 Finals

Saturday in the Field

11:00 AM Girls Under 17 Discus Throw UNDER 17 Finals

11:05 AM Girls 17-19 Discus Throw UNDER 20 Finals

11:05 PM Girls Under 17 Long Jump UNDER 17 Finals

11:05 AM Girls 17-19 High Jump UNDER 20 Finals

2:00 PM Boys Under 17 Long Jump UNDER 17 Finals

2:00 PM Boys Under 17 Discus Throw UNDER 17 Finals

3:00 PM Boys 17-19 High Jump UNDER 20 Finals

3:15 PM Boys 17-19 Discus Throw UNDER 20 Finals