Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Day 2: How to watch the Jamaica Carifta Games trials 2022

You can find the order of events, live streaming information, and result links for day two of the Jamaica Carifta Games Trials on Saturday. Don’t miss the live action!

Published

2022-Jamaica-Carifta-Games-Trials-Day-2
2022 Jamaica Carifta Games Trials Day 2 Schedule

Below you will find the order of events schedule for the second day of competition at the Jamaica Carifta Games Trials at the National Stadium in Kingston, on Saturday (12). No fewer than 20 finals are set for Day 2 and you can watch all the live streaming coverage via TrackAlerts TV and the TrackAlerts YouTube Channel. Follow all the live results here

After an exciting first day of competition on Friday, action will get underway on Saturday at 11:00 am ET with the 400m hurdles for U17 boys, followed by the girls’, while field event action will also get underway at 11:00 am with the U17 girls’ discus throw. Read more: How to watch the NCAA DIII Indoor Track and Field Championship 2022?

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Jamaica Carifta Games Trials Day 2 Schedule

Saturday on the Track

11:00 AM Girls Under 17 400m Hurdles UNDER 17 Prelims

11:15 AM Girls 17-19 400m Hurdles UNDER 20 Prelims

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

11:30 AM Boys Under 17 400m Hurdles UNDER 17 Prelims

11:45 AM Boys 17-19 400m Hurdles UNDER 20 Prelims

12:10 PM Girls Under 17 800m Run UNDER 17 Prelims

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

12:25 PM Boys Under 17 800m Run UNDER 17 Prelims

12:45 PM Girls 17-19 800m Run UNDER 20 Prelims

1:00 PM Boys 17-19 800m Run UNDER 20 Prelims

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

4:30 PM Girls Under 17 400m Run UNDER 17 Finals

4:35 PM Boys Under 17 400m Run UNDER 17 Finals

4:40 PM Girls 17-19 400m Run UNDER 20 Finals

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

4:45 PM Boys 17-19 400m Run UNDER 20 Finals

4:55 PM Girls Under 17 1500m Run UNDER 17 Finals

5:05 PM Boys Under 17 1500m Run UNDER 17 Finals

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

5:15 PM Girls 17-19 1500m Run UNDER 20 Finals

5:25 PM Boys 17-19 1500m Run UNDER 20 Finals

5:40 PM Girls Under 17 100m Dash UNDER 17 Finals

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

5:45 PM Boys Under 17 100m Dash UNDER 17 Finals

5:50 PM Girls 17-19 100m Dash UNDER 20 Finals

5:55 PM Boys 17-19 100m Dash UNDER 20 Finals

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Saturday in the Field

11:00 AM Girls Under 17 Discus Throw UNDER 17 Finals

11:05 AM Girls 17-19 Discus Throw UNDER 20 Finals

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

11:05 PM Girls Under 17 Long Jump UNDER 17 Finals

11:05 AM Girls 17-19 High Jump UNDER 20 Finals

2:00 PM Boys Under 17 Long Jump UNDER 17 Finals

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

2:00 PM Boys Under 17 Discus Throw UNDER 17 Finals

3:00 PM Boys 17-19 High Jump UNDER 20 Finals

3:15 PM Boys 17-19 Discus Throw UNDER 20 Finals

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, ,
Written By

Racquel Smith joined World-Track and Field Website in 2008 as a contributor for the Beijing Olympic Games and she has grown with us ever since. Despite being a mother of two, Racquel has been one of our main go-to writers from Caribbean meetings.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Muller-Indoor-Grand-Prix-Birmingham-2022-results Muller-Indoor-Grand-Prix-Birmingham-2022-results

Digital Results

Complete Results from the 2022 Müller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham

Complete results from the 2022 Müller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham on Saturday (19). Thompson-Herah, Duplantis, Holloway, and Hodgkinson were among the winners.

February 19, 2022
Ackelia-Smith-of-Texas-in-the-womens-triple-jump Ackelia-Smith-of-Texas-in-the-womens-triple-jump

Main News

USTFCCCA NCAA DI Women’s Indoor Track & Field Rating Index – Week 4

The USTFCCCA NCAA Division I Women’s Indoor Track and Field National rankings for Week 4 on Monday. Texas jumped Florida for the No. 1...

February 14, 2022
watch-the-2022-tokyo-marathon-stream watch-the-2022-tokyo-marathon-stream

Main News

How to watch the 2022 Tokyo Marathon?

Watch live steaming coverage of the 2022 Tokyo Marathon online and follow all the results and updates on Sunday / Saturday night USA time....

7 days ago
When-are-the-Big-12-Indoor-track-and-field-championships When-are-the-Big-12-Indoor-track-and-field-championships

Main News

When are the 2022 Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championships? How to watch live?

The 2022 Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championships are set for February 25-26 and live coverage will be on ESPN+. Texas swept the...

February 20, 2022
Advertisement