Day 3 of Texas Relays 2022 will have a full day today and below is the complete order of events for Friday’s (25) schedule at the Mike A. Myers Stadium here in Austin, Texas.

The four-day event began on Wednesday (23) and we saw Florida’s Anna Hall capture the women’s Heptathlon and Leo Neugebauer of Texas winning the men’s Decathlon with personal bests and world-leading marks in both competitions at the conclusion on Thursday.

On Friday, the action will get underway at 10:00 am ET with the heats of the women’s 4x100m relays, and live streaming coverage of all these events will be the Longhorns Network. Watch all the action here.

Several of the nation’s collegiate top athletes will share the same venue with top professional athletes and high schoolers this weekend.

Fri, March 25th – Texas Relays 2022 Day 3 Schedule

Times Below are EDT

Men’s Discus Throw Section B Final 10:00 AM

Women’s 4×100 1st Round 10:35 AM

Women’s 4×100 U/C Timed FinalFinal 10:45 AM

Women’s Long Jump Section B Final 11:00 AM

Men’s Long Jump Section B Final 11:00 AM

Women’s High Jump Section B Final 11:00 AM

Women’s Shot Put Section B Final 11:00 AM

Men’s Shot Put Section B Final 11:00 AM

Men’s 4×100 1st Round 11:00 AM

Men’s 4×100 U/C Timed FinalFinal 11:10 AM

Women’s 100m Hurdles 1st Round 11:30 AM

Women’s 100m Hurdles U/C Timed FinalFinal 11:40 AM

Men’s 110m Hurdles 1st Round 11:50 AM

Men’s 110m Hurdles U/C Timed FinalFinal 12:00 PM

Women’s 100m 1st Round 12:15 PM

Women’s 100m U/C Timed FinalFinal 12:25 PM

Women’s Javelin Throw Section A Final 12:30 PM

Men’s 100m 1st Round 12:35 PM

Men’s 100m U/C Timed FinalFinal 12:45 PM

Women’s 4×400 1st Round 1:00 PM

Women’s 4×400 U/C Timed FinalFinal 1:15 PM

Women’s Triple Jump Section B Final 1:30 PM

Men’s Triple Jump Section B Final 1:30 PM

Men’s 4×400 1st Round 1:30 PM

Men’s 4×400 U/C Timed FinalFinal 1:45 PM

Men’s High Jump Section B Final 2:00 PM

Boys’ Pole Vault HS Section BFinal 2:30 PM

Girls’ Discus Throw Final 2:30 PM

Girls’ 100m Hurdles HS Div. I1st Round 2:30 PM

Girls’ 100m Hurdles HS Div. II1st Round 2:30 PM

Boys’ 110m Hurdles HS Div. I1st Round 2:30 PM

Boys’ 110m Hurdles HS Div. II1st Round 2:30 PM

Girls’ 100m HS Div. I1st Round 3:00 PM

Girls’ 100m HS Div. II1st Round 3:00 PM

Boys’ 100m HS Div. I1st Round 3:00 PM

Boys’ 100m HS Div. II1st Round 3:00 PM

Girls’ 4×200 HS Div. I1st Round 3:30 PM

Boys’ 4×200 HS Div. I1st Round 3:50 PM

Women’s Triple Jump Section A Final 4:00 PM

Men’s Triple Jump Section A Final 4:00 PM

Boys’ High Jump Final 4:00 PM

Girls’ 4×200 HS Div. II1st Round 4:10 PM

Boys’ 4×200 HS Div. II1st Round 4:30 PM

Men’s Discus Throw Section A Final 5:00 PM

Girls’ Pole Vault HS Section AFinal 5:00 PM

Girls’ 1600m Final 5:00 PM

Boys’ 1600m Final 5:10 PM

Boys’ Discus Throw Final 5:15 PM

Girls’ Sprint Medley Final 5:30 PM

Boys’ Sprint Medley Final 5:37 PM

Women’s Sprint Medley Final 5:45 PM

Men’s Sprint Medley Final 5:52 PM

Women’s 400m Hurdles InvitationalFinal 6:30 PM

Women’s 400m Hurdles Final 6:35 PM

Men’s 400m Hurdles Final 6:40 PM

Men’s 400m Hurdles InvitationalFinal 6:45 PM

Women’s Distance Medley Final 6:50 PM

Girls’ High Jump Final 7:00 PM

Men’s Javelin Throw Section A Final 7:00 PM

Men’s Distance Medley Final 7:05 PM

Girls’ 300mH Final 7:25 PM

Boys’ 300mH Final 7:30 PM

Girls’ 4×400 HS Div. I1st Round 7:40 PM

Boys’ Pole Vault HS Section AFinal 8:00 PM

Boys’ 4×400 HS Div. I1st Round 8:20 PM

Girls’ Long Jump Final 8:30 PM

Boys’ Long Jump Final 8:30 PM

Boys’ Javelin Throw Final 8:30 PM

Girls’ 4×400 HS Div. II1st Round 9:00 PM

Boys’ 4×400 HS Div. II1st Round 9:30 PM

Girls’ Javelin Throw Final 9:30 PM

Girls’ Distance Medley Final 10:30 PM

Boys’ Distance Medley Final 10:50 PM