Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Day 2 order of events and how to watch the 2022 Texas Relays

Live streaming and order of events for Day 2 at the 2022 Texas Relays on Thursday (24). It’s a full schedule today with the action starting with the competition of the women’s and men’s multi-events.

Published

DAY 2 SCHEDULE_ 2022 TEXAS RELAYS
The 2022 Texas Relays Day Two Schedule

The schedule of events and how to watch day two at the 2022 Texas Relays on Thursday, March 24. The four-day meeting, which got underway on Wednesday (23) is hosted by the University of Texas at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.

Action on the second day will begin at 11:00 am ET with the men’s decathlon 110m hurdles, followed by the women’s heptathlon long jump at 11:30 am ET. WATCH LIVE: Thursday, March 24th from 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm. LIVE streaming is on Longhorn Network

The remaining disciplines in the respective multi-events will follow every 30 minutes and are scheduled to conclude at 3:00 pm with the 1500m run for the men’s decathlon.

Action in the field events will begin with the women’s hammer throw final at 12:00 pm ET before making way for the men’s equivalent at 3:00 pm. The competition in field events will continue with the men’s javelin throw section B final at 3:15 pm, the women’s pole vault final at 3:30 pm, and the men’s pole vault final at 3:30 pm.

Live action on the track will start at 5:30 pm with a number of 400m hurdle races, including the collegiate and university women’s and men’s races, which are timed finals.

The first full day of competition will close out with six finals on the track, the women’s and men’s 3000m steeplechase finals at 9:20 pm, and 9:35 pm, respectively, followed by the women’s and men’s 5000m at 9:50 pm, and 10:05 pm before concluding with the 10,000m finals for both genders at 10:25 pm and 11:05 pm.

Order of Events – 2022 Texas Relays on Thursday Day 2

Men’s Decathlon 110m Hurdles 11:00 AM
Women’s Heptathlon Long Jump 11:30 AM
Men’s Decathlon Discus Throw 11:35 AM
Women’s Hammer Throw Final 12:00 PM
Women’s Heptathlon Javelin Throw 12:30 PM
Men’s Decathlon Pole Vault 12:30 PM
Women’s Heptathlon 800m 1:30 PM
Men’s Decathlon Javelin Throw 2:00 PM
Men’s Hammer Throw Final 3:00 PM
Men’s Decathlon 1500m 3:00 PM
Men’s Javelin Throw Section B Final 3:15 PM
Women’s Pole Vault Final 3:30 PM
Men’s Pole Vault Final 3:30 PM
Women’s 400m Hurdles 1st Round 5:30 PM
Women’s 400m Hurdles U/C Timed Final Final 5:40 PM
Men’s 400m Hurdles 1st Round 6:00 PM
Men’s 400m Hurdles U/C Timed Final Final 6:10 PM
Women’s Javelin Throw Section B Final 6:15 PM
Men’s 800m Invitational Final 8:00 PM
Women’s 800m Invitational Final 8:05 PM
Women’s 1500m Section B Final 8:10 PM
Men’s 1500m Section B Final 8:20 PM
Women’s 1500m Section A Final 8:30 PM
Men’s 1500m Section A Final 8:40 PM
Girls’ 2000m Steeplechase Final 8:50 PM
Boys’ 2000m Steeplechase Final 9:05 PM
Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final 9:20 PM
Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final 9:35 PM
Women’s 5000m Final 9:50 PM
Men’s 5000m Final 10:05 PM
Women’s 10,000m Final 10:25 PM
Men’s 10,000m Final 11:05 PM

In this article:, , ,
Written By

Gary Smith is one of the leading writers for World-Track.org. He has over 10 years of running experience, as well as eight-years of coaching while covering several events, from the international to college level. Smith, who has covered events for publications such as Caribbean Net News, Cayman Net News, AFP and Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC), is also a frequent contributor of SportingAlert.com and TrackAlerts.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

watch-the-2022-tokyo-marathon-stream watch-the-2022-tokyo-marathon-stream

Main News

How to watch the 2022 Tokyo Marathon?

Watch live steaming coverage of the 2022 Tokyo Marathon online and follow all the results and updates on Sunday / Saturday night USA time....

March 5, 2022
Grant-Holloway-2022-USATF-Indoor-Championships-Results Grant-Holloway-2022-USATF-Indoor-Championships-Results

Digital Results

Complete Results 2022 USATF Indoor Track and Field Championships Results

Results from the 2022 USATF Indoor Track and Field Championships. World record holders Ryan Crouser, Grant Holloway, and Christian Coleman, as well as middle...

February 28, 2022
Matthew-Boling-Georgia-indoor-track-and-field Matthew-Boling-Georgia-indoor-track-and-field

Main News

World leader Boling won’t run 200m at SEC Indoor Championships

Matthew Boling will not race in the 200m at the 2022 SEC Indoor Championships this weekend and will only compete in the long jump...

February 25, 2022
watch-2022-ncaa-indoor-championships-espn3 watch-2022-ncaa-indoor-championships-espn3

Main News

How to watch the NCAA DI NCAA Indoor Championships 2022?

Watch the 2022 NCAA Indoor Championships live on March 11-12 on ESPN3 with a re-air scheduled for ESPU on March 13. Arkansas and Oregon...

March 4, 2022