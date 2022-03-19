Day 2 results: World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade22

Results from finals that took place on the second day of action at the World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade22 in Serbia on Saturday (19).

Three championship records and a number of world leads, personal best and national records were established on the day, which had both thrilling and emotional moments.

Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago ran a championship record time of 45.00 seconds to take the men’s 400m title, while Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay dominated the women’s 1500m race en route to setting a new meeting record of 3:57.19, and Brazil’s Darlan Romani shocked world record holder Ryan Crouser to win the men’s Shot Put title with a world indoor championship record mark of 22.53.

Elsewhere, Olympic champions Lamont Jacobs and Shaunae Miller-Uibo won the men’s 60m and women’s 400m titles, respectively, while Sandi Morris retained her world indoor pole vault crown and Ukraine’s Yaroslava Mahuchikh cleared 2.02m to win the women’s high jump title with a new world-leading mark.

World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade22: Day 2 results

MEN’S RESULTS

60 METRES MEN

RESULT

POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK

1 ITA Lamont Marcell JACOBS 6.41 WL

2 USA Christian COLEMAN 6.41 WL

3 USA Marvin BRACY 6.44 PB

4 EST Karl Erik NAZAROV 6.58

5 GBR Adam THOMAS 6.6

6 TTO Jerod ELCOCK 6.63

7 CAN Bolade AJOMALE 6.63

8 CIV Arthur CISSÉ 6.69

400 METRES MEN

RESULT

POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK

1 TTO Jereem RICHARDS 45.00 CR

2 USA Trevor BASSITT 45.05 PB

3 SWE Carl BENGTSTRÖM 45.33 NIR

4 DEN Benjamin Lobo VEDEL 45.67 NIR

5 CZE Patrik ŠORM 46.81

6 USA Marqueze WASHINGTON 46.85

800 METRES MEN

RESULT

POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK

1 ESP Mariano GARCÍA 1:46.20

2 KEN Noah KIBET 1:46.35

3 USA Bryce HOPPEL 1:46.51

4 ESP Álvaro DE ARRIBA 1:46.58

5 SWE Andreas KRAMER 1:46.76

6 BEL Eliott CRESTAN 1:46.78

SHOT PUT MEN

POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK

1 BRA Darlan ROMANI 22.53 CR

2 USA Ryan CROUSER 22.44

3 NZL Tomas WALSH 22.31 AIR

4 CRO Filip MIHALJEVIĆ 21.83

5 USA Josh AWOTUNDE 21.7

6 ITA Zane WEIR 21.67 NIR

7 ITA Nick PONZIO 21.3

8 BIH Mesud PEZER 20.94 SB

9 POL Michał HARATYK 20.88

10 POL Konrad BUKOWIECKI 20.79

11 SRB Asmir KOLAŠINAC 20.64

12 SWE Wictor PETERSSON 20.33

13 LUX Bob BERTEMES 20.1

14 CZE Tomáš STANĚK 19.93

15 POR Francisco BELO 19.87

16 GBR Scott LINCOLN 19.65

17 ROU Andrei Rares TOADER 19.6

IND Tajinderpal Singh TOOR NM

WOMEN’S RESULTS

400 METRES WOMEN

RESULT

POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK

1 BAH Shaunae MILLER-UIBO 50.31 SB

2 NED Femke BOL 50.57

3 JAM Stephenie Ann MCPHERSON 50.79 NIR

4 POL Justyna ŚWIĘTY-ERSETIC 51.4

5 GUY Aliyah ABRAMS 52.34

6 NED Lieke KLAVER 52.67

1500 METRES WOMEN

RESULT

POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK

1 ETH Gudaf TSEGAY 3:57.19 CR

2 ETH Axumawit EMBAYE 4:02.29

3 ETH Hirut MESHESHA 4:03.39

4 UGA Winnie NANYONDO 4:04.60

5 USA Josette NORRIS 4:04.71

6 AUS Linden HALL 4:06.34 SB

7 USA Heather MACLEAN 4:06.38

8 CAN Lucia STAFFORD 4:06.41 SB

9 ROU Claudia Mihaela BOBOCEA 4:09.64

10 ESP Marta PÉREZ 4:10.23

11 FIN Sara KUIVISTO 4:12.79

12 MEX Alma Delia CORTES 4:13.71

60 METRES HURDLES WOMEN

RESULT

POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK

1 FRA Cyréna SAMBA-MAYELA 7.78 NIR

2 BAH Devynne CHARLTON 7.81 NIR

3 USA Gabriele CUNNINGHAM 7.87

4 JAM Britany ANDERSON 7.96

5 VEN Yoveinny MOTA 8.05 NIR

6 NED Zoë SEDNEY 8.07

7 IRL Sarah LAVIN 8.09

SUI Ditaji KAMBUNDJI DNF

POLE VAULT WOMEN

1 USA Sandi MORRIS 4.80 SB

2 USA Katie NAGEOTTE 4.75

3 SLO Tina ŠUTEJ 4.75

4 SUI Angelica MOSER 4.6

4 UKR Yana HLADIYCHUK 4.60 SB

6 NZL Olivia MCTAGGART 4.6

7 CHN Huiqin XU 4.45

8 ITA Elisa MOLINAROLO 4.45

9 CZE Amálie ŠVÁBÍKOVÁ 4.45

10 FRA Margot CHEVRIER 4.45

11 ITA Roberta BRUNI 4.3

HIGH JUMP WOMEN

1 UKR Yaroslava MAHUCHIKH 2.02 WL

2 AUS Eleanor PATTERSON 2.00 AIR

3 KAZ Nadezhda DUBOVITSKAYA 1.98 AIR

4 MNE Marija VUKOVIĆ 1.95

5 UKR Iryna GERASHCHENKO 1.92

6 ITA Elena VALLORTIGARA 1.92 SB

6 UZB Safina SADULLAYEVA 1.92

8 BUL Mirela DEMIREVA 1.88

9 SRB Angelina TOPIĆ 1.88

10 UZB Svetlana RADZIVIL 1.84 SB

10 GBR Emily BORTHWICK 1.84

12 USA Rachel MCCOY 1.84