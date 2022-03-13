Day 3: How to watch New Balance Nationals Indoor Championships 2022

The New Balance Nationals Indoor Championships 2022 will conclude on Sunday (13) and you can watch all the live streaming coverage on NBNationals.com. The three-day championships, which began on Friday (11), will wrap up on Sunday and you can stream the live action free of charge from The New Balance Track & Field Center at The Armory in New York City. The free broadcast will be focused on running events.
Action on Sunday’s third and final day of competition will begin at 8:00 am ET and it will be another exciting, action-packed schedule as several top high schools and student-athletes look to secure individual and team titles to close out the winter festive. Also Read more: How to watch Day 3 Jamaica Carifta Trials 2022; Order of events
Below you will find the complete guide for today’s order of events that way you can keep track of what is happening and also give yourself a chance to plan accordingly, just in case you are targeting specific events. Please note, though, that the schedule is not static, so the times are subject to change.
SUNDAY TRACK EVENTS
8:00 AM Girls Rising Stars 1 Mile Racewalk Final on Time
8:10 AM Girls Championship 1 Mile Racewalk Final on Time
8:20 AM Boys Championship 1 Mile Racewalk Final on Time
8:30 AM Boys Rising Stars 800m Run Final on Time
8:39 AM Girls Rising Stars 800m Run Final on Time
8:51 AM Boys Rising Stars 60m Dash Semis
9:00 AM Girls Rising Stars 60m Dash Semis
9:09 AM Boys Rising Stars 60m Hurdles Final
9:13 AM Girls Rising Stars 60m Hurdles Semis
9:25 AM Boys Championship 800m Run Final on Time
9:45 AM Girls Championship 800m Run Final on Time
10:01 AM Boys Rising Stars 200m Dash Final
10:07 AM Girls Rising Stars 200m Dash Final
10:13 AM Boys Championship 60m Dash Semis
10:22 AM Girls Championship 60m Dash Semis
10:31 AM Boys Championship (first 4 heats) 1 Mile Run Final on Time
10:59 AM Girls Championship (first 4 heats) 1 Mile Run Final on Time
11:27 AM Girls Rising Stars 60m Hurdles Final
11:27 AM Boys Championship 60m Hurdles Semis
11:39 AM Girls Championship 60m Hurdles Semis
11:51 AM Boys Rising Stars 60m Dash Finals
11:55 AM Girls Rising Stars 60m Dash Finals
11:59 AM Boys Championship 200m Dash Final
12:05 PM Girls Championship 200m Dash Final
12:11 PM Boys Championship (Final 2 heats) 1 Mile Run Final on Time
12:27 PM Girls Championship (Final 2 heats) 1 Mile Run Final on Time
12:43 PM Boys Championship 60m Hurdles Finals
12:47 PM Girls Championship 60m Hurdles Finals
12:51 PM Boys Championship 60M Dash Finals
12:55 PM Girls Championship 60M Dash Finals
12:59 PM Boys Freshman 800m Run Final on Time
1:07 PM Girls Freshman 800m Run Final on Time
1:11 PM Boys Rising Stars 4x400m Relay Final on Time
1:35 PM Girls Rising Stars 4x400m Relay Final on Time
2:05 PM Boys Championship 4x800m Relay Final on Time
2:38 PM Girls Championship 4x800m Relay Final on Time
3:14 PM Boys Championship 4x400m Relay Final on Time
3:50 PM Girls Championship 4x400m Relay Final on Time
4:08 PM Done
SUNDAY FIELD EVENTS
10:30 AM Boys Rising Stars Weight Throw Finals
10:00 AM Boys Championship Long Jump Finals
10:00 AM Girls Championship Pole Vault Finals
12:00 PM Girls Championship Long Jump Finals
12:00 PM Boys Championship Shot Put Finals