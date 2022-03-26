Day 3 – Raleigh Relays 2022 schedule, live results, how to watch live

The live results, event times, and the order of events that are scheduled for today’s Raleigh Relays 2022 final day of competition. The three-day meeting takes place from March 24-26. Saturday Live Broadcast: ACC Network Extra (3pm-5pm)
The competition at the Paul Derr Track and Field Facility will begin this morning at 9:30 a.m. ET with the men’s hammer throw final, which will be followed by the women’s long jump final at 10:30 a.m. For live streaming information please visit: Daily schedule, standards and how to watch 2022 Raleigh Relays
Running events will get underway at 11:45 a.m. with the women’s 4x100m relays, with the men’s race scheduled to go off at 12:15 p.m. Read also: Gabby Thomas to double up at Texas Relays 2022
Action on the track also includes the women’s and men’s 200m, 800m, and 400m hurdles, with the schedule closing out at 6:10 p.m. with the 4x400m relays.
Adding to the list of field events today are the women’s hammer throw and the women’s and men’s long jump.
Raleigh Relays 2022 Central
Raleigh Relays 2022 Schedule – Live Results and Order of Events – Day 3
|Day
|Start
|Saturday Track
|Rnd
|Start List
|Result
|Saturday
|11:45 AM
|Women 4×100 M Relay
|Finals
|Start List
|Result
|Saturday
|12:15 PM
|Men 4×100 M Relay
|Finals
|Start List
|Result
|Saturday
|12:45 PM
|Women 800 M
|Finals
|Start List
|Result
|Saturday
|2:00 PM
|Women 400 M Hurdles
|Finals
|Start List
|Result
|Saturday
|2:35 PM
|Men 400 M Hurdles
|Finals
|Start List
|Result
|Saturday
|3:00 PM
|Women 200 M
|Finals
|Start List
|Result
|Saturday
|3:50 PM
|Men 200 M
|Finals
|Start List
|Result
|Saturday
|4:20 PM
|Men 800 M
|Finals
|Start List
|Result
|Saturday
|5:40 PM
|Women 4×400 M Relay
|Finals
|Start List
|Result
|Saturday
|6:10 PM
|Men 4×400 M Relay
|Finals
|Start List
|Result
|Day
|Start
|Saturday Field
|Rnd
|Start List
|Result
|Saturday
|9:45 AM
|Men Hammer
|Finals
|Start List
|Result
|Saturday
|10:30 AM
|Women Long Jump
|Finals
|Start List
|Result
|Saturday
|2:00 PM
|Men Long Jump
|Finals
|Start List
|Result
|Saturday
|2:15 PM
|Women Hammer
|Finals
|Start List
|Result