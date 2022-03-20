Connect with us

Day 3 Results: World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 22

Results from FINALS ONLY on Day 3 at the World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 22 on Sunday. Yulimar Rojas was the main highlight of the day with her world indoor triple jump record of 15.74m.

Published

Selemon-Barega-celebrates-his-Olympic-gold-medal
Selemon Barega celebrates his Olympic gold medal

The following are the results from FINALS ONLY in the morning session of the third and last day of competition at the World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 22 on Sunday (20).

The highlight of the early session came in the women’s triple jump where Olympic champion Yulimar Rojas stretched out to a sensational world record of 15.74m in the last round of the competition.

So good was her mark on Sunday, it even bettered the Venezuelan’s own outdoor mark, which was set at the Tokyo Olympic Games in Japan last summer.

Rojas also became the first athlete in history to win three world indoor triple jump titles. Read more: How to watch the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022?

Also on Sunday, Woo Sanghyeok won the men’s high jump title with a first-time clearance at 2.34m to become the first Korean athlete in history to win a world indoor title.

The other final in the morning session on day three was the men’s 3000m and that event went to Ethiopian Olympic 10,000m champion Selemon Barega, who ran 7:41.38 to lead an Ethiopian 1-2 finish, with Lamecha Girma taking the silver medal with 7:41.63.

The championships conclude later with the last session that will feature seven finals.

World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 22 – Day 3 Results

Morning Session – FINALS ONLY

MEN’S RESULTS

Final
3000 METRES MEN
20 Mar 2022
Official Result
RESULT
POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK
1 ETH Selemon BAREGA 7:41.38
2 ETH Lamecha GIRMA 7:41.63
3 GBR Marc SCOTT 7:42.02 SB
4 KEN Daniel Simiu EBENYO 7:42.97
5 KEN Jacob KROP 7:43.26
6 MAR Zouhair TALBI 7:43.45
7 ESP Adel MECHAAL 7:43.60
8 GER Maximilian THORWIRTH 7:45.87
9 USA Dillon MAGGARD 7:46.18 PB
10 NZL George BEAMISH 7:46.91
11 SUI Jonas RAESS 7:47.28
12 AUS Matthew RAMSDEN 7:49.82 SB
13 BEL Michael SOMERS 7:51.65
14 ISL Baldvin MAGNUSSON 8:04.77
BEL Isaac KIMELI DNS

Final
HIGH JUMP MEN
20 Mar 2022
Official Result
RESULT
POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK
1 KOR Sanghyeok WOO 2.34
2 SUI Loïc GASCH 2.31 SB
3 ITA Gianmarco TAMBERI 2.31 SB
3 NZL Hamish KERR 2.31 NIR
5 BRA Thiago MOURA 2.31 AIR
6 BEL Thomas CARMOY 2.28 PB
7 BRA Fernando FERREIRA 2.24 SB
7 MEX Edgar RIVERA 2.24 SB
9 POL Norbert KOBIELSKI 2.24
10 USA Darryl SULLIVAN JR. 2.24
11 BAH Donald THOMAS 2.2
12 JPN Naoto TOBE 2.15

WOMEN’S RESULTS

Final
TRIPLE JUMP WOMEN
20 Mar 2022
Official Result
RESULT
POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK REACTION TIME
1 VEN Yulimar ROJAS 15.74 WIR
2 UKR Maryna BEKH-ROMANCHUK 14.74 PB
3 JAM Kimberly WILLIAMS 14.62 SB
4 DMA Thea LAFOND 14.53
5 CUB Liadagmis POVEA 14.45 SB
6 POR Patrícia MAMONA 14.42 SB
7 USA Keturah ORJI 14.42 SB
8 ESP Ana PELETEIRO 14.30 SB
9 FIN Kristiina MÄKELÄ 14.14 SB
10 SLO Neja FILIPIČ 14.13 SB
11 CUB Leyanis PÉREZ HERNÁNDEZ 13.99
12 GER Neele ECKHARDT-NOACK 13.96
13 USA Tori FRANKLIN 13.89
14 ISR Hanna MINENKO 13.83
15 ITA Dariya DERKACH 13.67
16 SRB Jovana ILIC 13.36

