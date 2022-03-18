Connect with us

Day Two: How to watch live; World Indoor Championships 2022 order of events

The order of the event and how to live stream day 2 at the World Indoor Championships 2022 on Saturday. Christian Coleman will begin his 60m title defense.

Published

Christian-Coleman-wins-60m-heat-at-2022-USATF-Indoor-Championships
Christian Coleman at the 2022 USATF Indoor Championships

The following is the order of events, live streaming, startlists, and live results for Day Two at the World Indoor Championships 2022 on Saturday (19). After an exciting first day of action on Friday, fans can expect to be treated to another round of high-level competition at the Serbian capital’s Stark Arena.

Saturday’s second day of action will begin at 4:33 am ET / 9:33 am local time, with the remaining events in the men’s Heptathlon, before the heats of the women’s 60m hurdles begin at 4:50 am ET.

Where to find the live streaming links?

Read more: How to watch the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022?

Among the featured events on the schedule for Day Two is the men’s 60m dash and those heats will get going at 5:45 am with the reigning champion and world record holder Christian Coleman of the USA going out in the first heat.

Olympic 100m champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs will start in the fifth heat, while collegiate star Rikkoi Brathwaite will look to transfer his impressive showing at the NCAA Indoor Championships last week over to Europe when he represents the British Virgin Islands in the event.

All three rounds of the men’s 60m will take place on Saturday, with the semi-final and final scheduled for the afternoon session.

In addition to the men’s 60m, there are eight other finals down to be contested on the day, including the men’s and women’s 400m, the women’s 60m hurdles, as well as the women’s 1500m and pole vault event.

Below you can find the startlists for the morning session.

Day Two World Indoor Championships 2022 order of events

DAY 2

MORNING SESSION

LOCAL TIMEGENDEREVENTROUND
09:33M60 Metres HurdlesHeptathlonStartlist
09:50W60 Metres HurdlesHeatsStartlist
10:45M60 MetresHeatsStartlist
10:45MPole VaultHeptathlonStartlist
11:05WHigh JumpFinalStartlist
11:45W800 MetresHeatsStartlist
12:15M1500 MetresHeatsStartlist

