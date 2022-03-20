Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Duplantis breaks pole vault world record again with 6.20m at Belgrade22

Armand Mondo Duplantis set a new world indoor pole record of 6.20m at the World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade22 on Sunday. He broke his own mark which was set two weeks ago at the same arena, at 6.19m.

Published

Armand-Mondo-Duplantis-of-Sweden-during-the-pole-vault
Armand Mondo Duplantis of Sweden wins the pole vault competition

BELGRADE, Serbia — Olympic champion Armand Mondo Duplantis cleared 6.20 meters to break his own world pole vault record at the World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade22 on Sunday.

The Swede had to wait a long while for the conclusion of the men’s and women’s 4x400m relay races, but not even the delay could deny his moment to rewrite history again after he soared over the new world record on his third and final attempt at the height.

His remarkable effort on Sunday came inside the same arena in which he had set the previous world record of 6.19m at the pre-championship meeting in Belgrade on March 7. Read more: Day 3 Results: World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 22

“I feel like Belgrade is going to be a special place in my heart forever,” Duplantis said. 

Sunday’s 6.20m milestone mark now means Duplantis has set four world records in the pole vault in the last two years, following his 6.17m effort in Torun in February 2020, which he eclipsed one week later in Glasgow with 6.18m and then the 6.19m in Belgrade two weeks ago.

The 22-year-old knows that he’s still a long way off the production of Sergey Bubka, who broke the pole vault world indoor record 18 times and the outdoor world record 17 times during his career, but he still has his sight well set on doing what he can to help improve the sport. 

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Brazil’s Rio 2016 Olympic Games champion Thiago Braz cleared 5.95m for the silver and collected his first global championships indoor medal, while the bronze medal went to American Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Chris Nilsen with 5.90m.

It was the second world record performance in the afternoon session after American Grant Holloway had equaled his own 60m hurdles world record with a time of 7.29 seconds in the semi-final.

The two records were an addition to the 15.74m sensational jump by Olympic champion Yulimar Rojas to win the women’s triple jump competition in the morning session.

In this article:, ,
Written By

Simone Goss has been with World-Track since 2003 and has done outstanding work at the back end to help out with traveling and other meeting related activities. Goss has also done work for SportingEagles, Blaze News and other media outlets.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Muller-Indoor-Grand-Prix-Birmingham-2022-results Muller-Indoor-Grand-Prix-Birmingham-2022-results

Digital Results

Complete Results from the 2022 Müller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham

Complete results from the 2022 Müller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham on Saturday (19). Thompson-Herah, Duplantis, Holloway, and Hodgkinson were among the winners.

February 19, 2022
watch-the-2022-tokyo-marathon-stream watch-the-2022-tokyo-marathon-stream

Main News

How to watch the 2022 Tokyo Marathon?

Watch live steaming coverage of the 2022 Tokyo Marathon online and follow all the results and updates on Sunday / Saturday night USA time....

March 5, 2022
Grant-Holloway-2022-USATF-Indoor-Championships-Results Grant-Holloway-2022-USATF-Indoor-Championships-Results

Digital Results

Complete Results 2022 USATF Indoor Track and Field Championships Results

Results from the 2022 USATF Indoor Track and Field Championships. World record holders Ryan Crouser, Grant Holloway, and Christian Coleman, as well as middle...

February 28, 2022
When-are-the-Big-12-Indoor-track-and-field-championships When-are-the-Big-12-Indoor-track-and-field-championships

Main News

When are the 2022 Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championships? How to watch live?

The 2022 Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championships are set for February 25-26 and live coverage will be on ESPN+. Texas swept the...

February 20, 2022