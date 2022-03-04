Eastern Oregon’s TJ Davis wins 2022 NAIA indoor championships heptathlon title

BROOKINGS, S.D. – TJ Davis of Eastern Oregon won the Heptathlon title at the 2022 NAIA Indoor Championship on the second day of competition on Friday (4). Davis tallied 5439 points across the seven disciplines to secure the title and 10 big points for his school.

Davis build on overnight momentum to win title

The junior who started the day as the overnight leader in the event after tallying 3,000 points from four events on day one, kept his momentum going in the final three events on the second day to take home the championship crown for the Mountaineers. Read more: Erin Oleksak wins pentathlon at 2022 NAIA Indoor Track and Field Championships

With his victory on Friday, Davis, according to the Eastern Oregon website, has now joined Robbie Haynie as the only other national champion in the Heptathlon for the Mountaineers. It was the third title in the event for EOU, following the pair of successes by Haynie who won back-to-back years in 2011 and 2012.

Grabbing a well-deserved second place in the competition was Lee Walburn of Carroll (Mont.) after he totaled 5,384 points, while third place went to David Arcos of Doane after he put together 5,076pts to earn a spot on the podium as well.

The top eight scorers at the conclusion of the Heptathlon were Seth Wiebelhaus of Mount Marty with 4890, Sam Roddewig from Eastern Oregon (4820), Cole Wilson from Keiser (4801), Treshawn Roberts of Dakota State (4721), and Nigel Steenwinkel from Keiser (4700).

4x800m relay wins for Dordt and Indiana Wesleyan

Meanwhile, Dordt and Indiana Wesleyan came out on top in the respective women’s and men’s 4x800m relay races.

Dordt took command of the women’s race after posting a time of 9:08.57 for victory, and easily defeated Taylor (9:15.42) and Concordia (Neb.) (9:16.78).

On the men’s side, Indiana Wesleyan clocked 7:33.93 to edge Dordt (7:34.00) and Grace (7:34.42) in a close encounter.

Field event champions at 2022 NAIA Indoor Championships

In field event action on Friday’s day two, Matthew Campbell of Doane won the men’s weight throw with a mark of 20.91m / 68-07¼, Catylynn Duff of College of Idaho threw 17.79m / 58-04½ to win the men’s competition.

Indiana Tech’s Destiny Copeland cut the sand at 5.94m to take the gold medal in the women’s long jump, Thomas Jackson of Bethel (Ind.) opened with 7.74m / 25-04¾ and held on for the win, while Shandon Reitzell of Midland and Tony Kinser of Southwestern (Kan.) both clearing 2.10m / 6-10¾ in the men’s high jump and Josie Puelz of Concordia (Neb.) cleared 4.10m for the gold medal in the men’s pole vault.

The third and final day of the 2022 Indoor Championships will begin on Saturday, March 5, at 11:00 a.m. ET with the first event on the track being the women’s One Mile run.