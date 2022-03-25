Elite field for Northside Hospital Atlanta Women’s 5K

A strong elite field has been assembled for the Northside Hospital Atlanta Women’s 5K this coming busy weekend. The announcement was made in a release by the Atlanta Track Club on Monday (21) with the all-women’s event taking place on the streets of downtown Atlanta and Summerhill on Saturday morning (26).

The elite race at the Northside Hospital Atlanta Women’s 5K will go off at 8:00 am ET. Race results will be here at the conclusion of the event.

Leading the list of entrants are Americans Abbey Cooper and Allie Buchalski, and Dom Scott of South Africa who have the leading 5000m personal bests in the field.

Cooper, the four-time 5000m NCAA champion indoor and outdoor, who is also a 2016 Rio Olympian, ran a personal best time of 14:52.37 at the 2021 Prefontaine Classic for sixth place at Hayward field in August.

“So looking forward to kicking off my racing season in one of the most historic running cities in the country,” said Cooper in the Atlanta Track Club release.

“Last time I was in downtown Atlanta I was cheering for the U.S. Marathon Trials. I’ll be channeling that same spirit for the 5K this weekend.”

The 29-year-old also has a 14:56.58 clocking to her name and was well received at last summer’s U.S. Olympic Trials when she went out aggressively in a solo run that produced a time of 15:07.80 in the semifinals, which ranks 5th among her career-best efforts.

Meanwhile, Buchalski and Scott both have personal bests that are quicker than 15-minutes.

Similar to Cooper, Scott is also an Olympian, following her appearances at the 2016 and 2020 Games. The 29-year-old owns a PB of 14:59:08 set in London in 2019. She competed in both the 5,000m and 10,000m at the Tokyo Olympic Games last summer.

“I’m really excited about how the year has started, being fit, healthy and running two races I’m proud of,” Scott, a two-time NCAA Champion in 2016 at the University of Arkansas, said.

“I’m looking forward to continuing the momentum to the Northside Hospital Atlanta Women’s 5K this weekend.”

Buchalski has a 5000m lifetime best of 14:57.54, which is the second-fastest in the field this weekend, and the Johns Creek native and Furman University graduate is excited to return home to compete.

“Coming back home to race is always a treat,” said Buchalski. “My family is still here and will be lining the course.

“I’m most excited about seeing my niece and having her at the race. She’s a little ball of light and energy that I love being around.”

Former BYU star, Whittni Morgan, the 2021 NCAA Cross Country champion, will make her professional road racing debut this weekend. This will be only her second professional outing after running the 3000m at the Millrose Games last month.

Northside Hospital Atlanta Women’s 5K Elite Field

Maddie Alm 15:19

Madeleine Berkson 15:56

Allie Buchalski 14:57

Abby Cooper 14:52

Samantha George 15:19

Emma Grace Hurley 15:57

Emily Kearney 15:39

Emily Lipari 15:07

Bridget Lyons Belyeu 15:52

Whittni Morgan (Orton) 15:12

Aoibhe Richardson 15:43

Dom Scott 14:59

Dani Shanahan 15:17

Joanna Stephens 16:59

Katie Wasserman 15:28