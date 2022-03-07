Connect with us

Entry standards for the 2022 Jamaica Carifta Games trials

The 2022 Jamaica Carifta Games Trials will take place from March 11-13 and the following are the entry standards for the junior athletes to take part. Below is a complete list of entry standards.

Published

Carifta-Games-Standard-Trials
Qualifying entry standards for the Carifta Games Trials

The 2022 Carifta Games Trials to select the Jamaican athletes to the leading Caribbean junior championship later this year, will take place this weekend, and the following are the qualifying entry standards for each event outlined by the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA). The meet will take place from Friday to Sunday 11-13 March 2022.

The championship is split into two different age groups, the U17 and U20 categories, and below are the entry standards, as set by the JAAA. All entries will be verified based on the standards listed and based on the performances thus far from several of the leading local athletes, I am expecting a very close encounter in a number of events this weekend. Read more: Corporate Area Championships final points standings; KC, Excelsior retain titles

Fans are allowed to attend the 2022 Carifta Games Trials, but the organizers have revealed that they must have a copy of their passport bio page and your COVID-19 vaccination card available, as they are required for upload and entry. The cost of entering the National Stadium is JM$500.

Below are the entry standards for the 2022 Jamaica Carifta Games Trials

CARIFTA TRIALSENTRY STANDARDS
GIRLSEVENTSBOYS
Under 20Under 17Under 20Under 17
11.9012.30100m10.7511.00
24.6025.00200m21.8022.52
56.0057.50400m48.5049.96
2:19.002:21.00800m1:55.502:03.00
5:00.005:05.001,500m4:12.004:18.00
14.8515.64100/110 Hurdles14.7014.24
1:06.00400 Hurdles56.0058.00
5.50m5.45mLong Jump6.80m6.60m
1.63m1.55mHigh Jump1.95 m1.90m
11.50m11.83mShot Put14.80 m15.30m
35.00m32.41mDiscus45.00 m40m
38.00m37.80mJavelin54.45 m50m
12.00m11.70mTriple Jump14.30 m13.70m
11:15.00NOT OFFERED3000/5000 meters OPEN17:00.009:45.00
NOT OFFEREDNOT OFFEREDPole Vault OPEN3.20 m
BORN:BORN:BORN:BORN:
2003 or after2006 or after2003 or after2006 or after

