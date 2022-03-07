The 2022 Carifta Games Trials to select the Jamaican athletes to the leading Caribbean junior championship later this year, will take place this weekend, and the following are the qualifying entry standards for each event outlined by the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA). The meet will take place from Friday to Sunday 11-13 March 2022.

The championship is split into two different age groups, the U17 and U20 categories, and below are the entry standards, as set by the JAAA. All entries will be verified based on the standards listed and based on the performances thus far from several of the leading local athletes, I am expecting a very close encounter in a number of events this weekend. Read more: Corporate Area Championships final points standings; KC, Excelsior retain titles

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Fans are allowed to attend the 2022 Carifta Games Trials, but the organizers have revealed that they must have a copy of their passport bio page and your COVID-19 vaccination card available, as they are required for upload and entry. The cost of entering the National Stadium is JM$500.

Below are the entry standards for the 2022 Jamaica Carifta Games Trials

CARIFTA TRIALS – ENTRY STANDARDS GIRLS EVENTS BOYS Under 20 Under 17 Under 20 Under 17 11.90 12.30 100m 10.75 11.00 24.60 25.00 200m 21.80 22.52 56.00 57.50 400m 48.50 49.96 2:19.00 2:21.00 800m 1:55.50 2:03.00 5:00.00 5:05.00 1,500m 4:12.00 4:18.00 14.85 15.64 100/110 Hurdles 14.70 14.24 1:06.00 400 Hurdles 56.00 58.00 5.50m 5.45m Long Jump 6.80m 6.60m 1.63m 1.55m High Jump 1.95 m 1.90m 11.50m 11.83m Shot Put 14.80 m 15.30m 35.00m 32.41m Discus 45.00 m 40m 38.00m 37.80m Javelin 54.45 m 50m 12.00m 11.70m Triple Jump 14.30 m 13.70m 11:15.00 NOT OFFERED 3000/5000 meters OPEN 17:00.00 9:45.00 NOT OFFERED NOT OFFERED Pole Vault OPEN 3.20 m BORN: BORN: BORN: BORN: 2003 or after 2006 or after 2003 or after 2006 or after