Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Final 2022 NAIA Indoor Championships team points standings

Final 2022 NAIA Indoor Championships team points standings with Indiana Tech and Oklahoma City winning the women’s and men’s respective team titles.

Published

NAIA-Indoor-Championships-women-team-points-standings
NAIA Indoor Championships women's winners Indiana Tech. NAIA Photo

Indiana Tech and Oklahoma City University won the women’s and men’s respective team titles at the just concluded 2022 NAIA Indoor Championships at the Sanford Jackrabbit Athletic Complex on the campus of South Dakota State University on Saturday (5). The following are the final team points standings after the three-day championships.

Dominant Indiana Tech defends NAIA Indoor Championships women’s title

On the women’s side, Indiana Tech dominated Saturday’s program after scoring 103 points on the final day to finish with 127 points overall. The Warriors, who were the pre-championship favorites, easily cruised to back-to-back titles with a points tally that was the most scored in the women’s indoor track & field national meet since the 2014 championships when Oklahoma Baptist piled up 133 points.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

It was also the third team title for the Indiana Tech women’s squad in program history, following the successes in the 2017 and 2021 seasons. Read more: Eastern Oregon’s TJ Davis wins 2022 NAIA indoor championships heptathlon title

William Carey (Miss.) finished second to the Warriors in the 2022 NAIA Indoor Championship women’s points standings with 55 points, followed by overnight leaders Concordia (Neb.) which claimed third with 45 points. The top five finishers were completed by Hastings (Neb.) in fourth place with 38 points and Life with 33 points.

First NAIA Indoor Championships team title for Oklahoma City

NAIA-Indoor-Championships-men-team-points-standings
NAIA Indoor Championships men’s winners Oklahoma City. Photo by OCU Athletics

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City University secured its first men’s NAIA Indoor Championship team title on Saturday after tallying 62 points to edge out Indiana Tech, which ended with 59 points.

Indiana Wesleyan placed third in the men’s team points standings with 34 points, followed by Saint Mary (Kan.) with 31 points and Life with 28 points to round out the top five. Read more: Erin Oleksak wins pentathlon at 2022 NAIA Indoor Track and Field Championships

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Indiana Tech was well placed to secure another title after winning six of the previous eight national team crowns, but the Warriors were unable to hold off the challenge from Oklahoma City, which ended the meet with three individual national champions and 12 all-Americans.

2022 NAIA Indoor Championships final team points standings

Men – Team Rankings – 21 Events Scored
1.Oklahoma City (62); 2.Indiana Tech (59); 3.Indiana Wesleyan (34); 4.St. Mary (Kan.); (31); 5.Life (28); 6.Midland (27); 7.Southeastern U. (26.50); 8.Madonna (23.50); 9.Huntington (22); 10.Dordt (21); 10.Milligan (21); 10.Marian (Ind.); (21); 13.Wayland Baptist (20); 14.Friends (19); 14.Grand View (19); 16.Cornerstone (18); 17.Westmont (17); 18.Grace (16); 18.Doane (16); 18.Bethel (Ind.); (16); 21.Langston (15); 22.Montreat (14); 22.Eastern Oregon (14); 24.Southwestern (Kan.); (13); 24.Hastings (13); 26.St. Francis (Ind.); (12); 26.William Carey (12); 26.Briar Cliff (12); 26.Mount Marty (12); 30.St. Francis (Ill.); (11); 30.Lewis-Clark (11); 32.Columbia Int’l (10.50); 33.Rio Grande (10); 33.Cumberland (Tenn.); (10); 33.Brewton-Parker (10); 36.Concordia (Neb.); (9.50); 37.McPherson (9); 38.Carroll (Mont.); (8); 38.Cumberlands (8); 38.Northwestern (Iowa); (8); 41.Siena Heights (7); 41.Viterbo (7); 43.Xavier-Louisiana (6); 44.Spring Arbor (5); 44.Tennessee Wesleyan (5); 46.William Penn (4.50); 47.Union (Ky.); (4); 47.Southwestern Assemblies o (o 4); 47.Keiser (4); 50.Graceland (3.50); 51.Rocky Mountain (3); 51.Florida Memorial (3); 53.Shawnee State (2); 53.Bethel (Kan.); (2); 53.Dakota State (2); 53.Mount Vernon Nazarene (2); 53.Olivet Nazarene (2); 53.Aquinas (2); 53.Taylor (2); 53.Science & Arts (2); 61.Southern Oregon (1); 61.Warner (1); 61.Valley City State (1); 61.Dillard (1)

Women – Team Rankings – 21 Events Scored
1.Indiana Tech (127); 2.William Carey (55); 3.Concordia (Neb.); (45); 4.Hastings (38); 5.Life (33); 6.Montana Tech (28); 7.St. Francis (Ill.); (26); 8.Benedictine (Kan.); (25); 9.Doane (22); 10.Taylor (20); 10.Aquinas (20); 12.Wayland Baptist (19); 12.Mount Mercy (19); 14.Marian (Ind.); (18); 14.Dordt (18); 16.Huntington (16); 16.Cumberland (Tenn.); (16); 18.Columbia (S.C.); (15); 18.Grand View (15); 20.College of Idaho (14); 21.Judson (13); 21.Friends (13); 23.Vanguard (12); 24.Keiser (11); 24.Sterling (11); 26.Madonna (10); 26.Olivet Nazarene (10); 28.Eastern Oregon (9); 29.Southern Oregon (8); 29.Langston (8); 29.The Master’s (8); 29.Point Park (8); 29.Brescia (8); 34.St. Francis (Ind.); (7); 34.Milligan (7); 34.Rocky Mountain (7); 34.Westmont (7); 38.Missouri Baptist (6); 39.Carroll (Mont.); (5); 39.John Brown (5); 39.Texas Wesleyan (5); 39.Goshen (5); 43.Siena Heights (4.50); 43.Bethel (Ind.); (4.50); 45.Dillard (4); 45.William Woods (4); 47.William Jessup (3); 47.St. Mary (Kan.); (3); 47.MidAmerica Nazarene (3); 50.St. Mary (Neb.); (2); 50.Rio Grande (2); 50.Cumberlands (2); 50.Southeastern U. (2); 50.Jamestown (2); 50.Brenau (2); 50.Cornerstone (2); 57.Lindsey Wilson (1); 57.Kansas Wesleyan (1); 57.Northwestern (Iowa); (1); 57.Graceland (1); 57.Tennessee Wesleyan (1); 57.USC-Beaufort (1)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Muller-Indoor-Grand-Prix-Birmingham-2022-results Muller-Indoor-Grand-Prix-Birmingham-2022-results

Digital Results

Complete Results from the 2022 Müller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham

Complete results from the 2022 Müller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham on Saturday (19). Thompson-Herah, Duplantis, Holloway, and Hodgkinson were among the winners.

February 19, 2022
Ackelia-Smith-of-Texas-in-the-womens-triple-jump Ackelia-Smith-of-Texas-in-the-womens-triple-jump

Main News

USTFCCCA NCAA DI Women’s Indoor Track & Field Rating Index – Week 4

The USTFCCCA NCAA Division I Women’s Indoor Track and Field National rankings for Week 4 on Monday. Texas jumped Florida for the No. 1...

February 14, 2022
When-are-the-Big-12-Indoor-track-and-field-championships When-are-the-Big-12-Indoor-track-and-field-championships

Main News

When are the 2022 Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championships? How to watch live?

The 2022 Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championships are set for February 25-26 and live coverage will be on ESPN+. Texas swept the...

February 20, 2022
Watch-the-2022-SEC-Indoor-Championships Watch-the-2022-SEC-Indoor-Championships

Main News

When is the 2022 SEC Indoor Championships and how to watch it?

The following is the scheduled date for the 2022 SEC Indoor Track and Field Championships and how to watch live streaming and follow results...

February 9, 2022
Advertisement