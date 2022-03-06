Final 2022 NAIA Indoor Championships team points standings

Indiana Tech and Oklahoma City University won the women’s and men’s respective team titles at the just concluded 2022 NAIA Indoor Championships at the Sanford Jackrabbit Athletic Complex on the campus of South Dakota State University on Saturday (5). The following are the final team points standings after the three-day championships.

Dominant Indiana Tech defends NAIA Indoor Championships women’s title

On the women’s side, Indiana Tech dominated Saturday’s program after scoring 103 points on the final day to finish with 127 points overall. The Warriors, who were the pre-championship favorites, easily cruised to back-to-back titles with a points tally that was the most scored in the women’s indoor track & field national meet since the 2014 championships when Oklahoma Baptist piled up 133 points.

It was also the third team title for the Indiana Tech women’s squad in program history, following the successes in the 2017 and 2021 seasons. Read more: Eastern Oregon’s TJ Davis wins 2022 NAIA indoor championships heptathlon title

William Carey (Miss.) finished second to the Warriors in the 2022 NAIA Indoor Championship women’s points standings with 55 points, followed by overnight leaders Concordia (Neb.) which claimed third with 45 points. The top five finishers were completed by Hastings (Neb.) in fourth place with 38 points and Life with 33 points.

First NAIA Indoor Championships team title for Oklahoma City

NAIA Indoor Championships men’s winners Oklahoma City. Photo by OCU Athletics

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City University secured its first men’s NAIA Indoor Championship team title on Saturday after tallying 62 points to edge out Indiana Tech, which ended with 59 points.

Indiana Wesleyan placed third in the men’s team points standings with 34 points, followed by Saint Mary (Kan.) with 31 points and Life with 28 points to round out the top five. Read more: Erin Oleksak wins pentathlon at 2022 NAIA Indoor Track and Field Championships

Indiana Tech was well placed to secure another title after winning six of the previous eight national team crowns, but the Warriors were unable to hold off the challenge from Oklahoma City, which ended the meet with three individual national champions and 12 all-Americans.

2022 NAIA Indoor Championships final team points standings

Men – Team Rankings – 21 Events Scored

1.Oklahoma City (62); 2.Indiana Tech (59); 3.Indiana Wesleyan (34); 4.St. Mary (Kan.); (31); 5.Life (28); 6.Midland (27); 7.Southeastern U. (26.50); 8.Madonna (23.50); 9.Huntington (22); 10.Dordt (21); 10.Milligan (21); 10.Marian (Ind.); (21); 13.Wayland Baptist (20); 14.Friends (19); 14.Grand View (19); 16.Cornerstone (18); 17.Westmont (17); 18.Grace (16); 18.Doane (16); 18.Bethel (Ind.); (16); 21.Langston (15); 22.Montreat (14); 22.Eastern Oregon (14); 24.Southwestern (Kan.); (13); 24.Hastings (13); 26.St. Francis (Ind.); (12); 26.William Carey (12); 26.Briar Cliff (12); 26.Mount Marty (12); 30.St. Francis (Ill.); (11); 30.Lewis-Clark (11); 32.Columbia Int’l (10.50); 33.Rio Grande (10); 33.Cumberland (Tenn.); (10); 33.Brewton-Parker (10); 36.Concordia (Neb.); (9.50); 37.McPherson (9); 38.Carroll (Mont.); (8); 38.Cumberlands (8); 38.Northwestern (Iowa); (8); 41.Siena Heights (7); 41.Viterbo (7); 43.Xavier-Louisiana (6); 44.Spring Arbor (5); 44.Tennessee Wesleyan (5); 46.William Penn (4.50); 47.Union (Ky.); (4); 47.Southwestern Assemblies o (o 4); 47.Keiser (4); 50.Graceland (3.50); 51.Rocky Mountain (3); 51.Florida Memorial (3); 53.Shawnee State (2); 53.Bethel (Kan.); (2); 53.Dakota State (2); 53.Mount Vernon Nazarene (2); 53.Olivet Nazarene (2); 53.Aquinas (2); 53.Taylor (2); 53.Science & Arts (2); 61.Southern Oregon (1); 61.Warner (1); 61.Valley City State (1); 61.Dillard (1)

Women – Team Rankings – 21 Events Scored

1.Indiana Tech (127); 2.William Carey (55); 3.Concordia (Neb.); (45); 4.Hastings (38); 5.Life (33); 6.Montana Tech (28); 7.St. Francis (Ill.); (26); 8.Benedictine (Kan.); (25); 9.Doane (22); 10.Taylor (20); 10.Aquinas (20); 12.Wayland Baptist (19); 12.Mount Mercy (19); 14.Marian (Ind.); (18); 14.Dordt (18); 16.Huntington (16); 16.Cumberland (Tenn.); (16); 18.Columbia (S.C.); (15); 18.Grand View (15); 20.College of Idaho (14); 21.Judson (13); 21.Friends (13); 23.Vanguard (12); 24.Keiser (11); 24.Sterling (11); 26.Madonna (10); 26.Olivet Nazarene (10); 28.Eastern Oregon (9); 29.Southern Oregon (8); 29.Langston (8); 29.The Master’s (8); 29.Point Park (8); 29.Brescia (8); 34.St. Francis (Ind.); (7); 34.Milligan (7); 34.Rocky Mountain (7); 34.Westmont (7); 38.Missouri Baptist (6); 39.Carroll (Mont.); (5); 39.John Brown (5); 39.Texas Wesleyan (5); 39.Goshen (5); 43.Siena Heights (4.50); 43.Bethel (Ind.); (4.50); 45.Dillard (4); 45.William Woods (4); 47.William Jessup (3); 47.St. Mary (Kan.); (3); 47.MidAmerica Nazarene (3); 50.St. Mary (Neb.); (2); 50.Rio Grande (2); 50.Cumberlands (2); 50.Southeastern U. (2); 50.Jamestown (2); 50.Brenau (2); 50.Cornerstone (2); 57.Lindsey Wilson (1); 57.Kansas Wesleyan (1); 57.Northwestern (Iowa); (1); 57.Graceland (1); 57.Tennessee Wesleyan (1); 57.USC-Beaufort (1)