Florida, Arkansas are NCAA indoor pre-championships top ranked teams: USTFCCCA

The Florida women’s track and field team stayed as the No. 1 ranked squad in the nation, while Arkansas leaped over Georgia for the men’s pole position in the NCAA Division I Women’s and Men’s Indoor Track & Field National TFRI, released on Monday by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).

Florida remains No.1 on women’s side

Florida will enter the 2022 NCAA Indoor Championships this weekend in Birmingham, Alabama, as the top ranked women’s side, while there are no changes in the top seven spots in the Pre-Championships Week 7 Track & Field Rating Index 2022. Read more: How to watch the 2022 NCAA Indoor Championships?

The Gators, who have added several key pieces of talents during the summer recruiting period, including Georgia pair Jasmine Moore, who lead the nation in both the long jump and triple jump and Anna Hall in the pentathlon, and they are primed and ready to give it a go at winning the title.

Defending champion Arkansas will enter the 2022 NCAA Indoor Championships as the second-ranked team and I am expected the Razorbacks to push Florida and anyone else challenging all the way to the end.

Another team to pay very close attention to is Texas. The No. 3 Longhorns are also blessed with a series of talents capable of coming good on any given day, with the likes of sprinters Kynnedy Flannel and Rhasidat Adeleke and addition of transfer star Tyra Gittens (high jump) and the good form of Kristine Blazevica in the pentathlon lifting the confidence in the camp.

Meanwhile, at No. 4 is LSU, while No. 5 is Kentucky and the top 10 spots in the latest rankings are completed by No. 6 Virginia Tech, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and NC State.

Arkansas ranked No. 1 on men’s side

On the men’s side, meanwhile, Arkansas enters the two-day 2022 NCAA Indoor Championships this weekend as the No. 1 ranked team after moving over last week’s top team Georgia. The Razorbacks (111.86 pts) and the Bulldogs (111.55 pts) are “separated by just 0.31 points” and the SEC top sides are on course to have a very close encounter this weekend.

Texas Tech will head to Birmingham, Alabama, as the No. 3 ranked team, while defending champion Oregon is ranked fourth and North Carolina A&T, a previous No. 1 squad, sits at No. 5.

The top 10 is completed by No. 6 Texas, No. 7 Florida, No. 8 Alabama, No. 9 Tennessee, and No. 10 Florida State.

You can follow all the coverage of the 2022 NCAA Indoor Championships on Friday and Saturday, 11-12 March on you television, phones and on your smart devices. Keep visiting our homepage for all the latest information.