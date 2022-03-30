Connect with us

Florida Relays 2022 updates

Pepsi Florida Relays Weather Update
We will have an alternative schedule as necessary.

Published

Florida_Gators_track_and_field_2022_schedule
Florida Gators track and field 2022 schedule released


GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Track and Field program plans to start the 2022 Pepsi Florida Relays as regularly scheduled on Thursday, March 31st.

The first events on Thursday are planned for 5:00 p.m. EST with the beginning of the high school competition.

Read more: 2022 Pepsi Florida Relays college and high school entries released

If inclement weather should affect the scheduled events on Thursday evening, we will have an alternative plan to incorporate as many events as possible on Friday, April 1st.

Any changes to the event schedule due to weather will be posted from the Florida Track and Field Twitter page (@GatorsTF).

Communications Assistant (Track and Field) University of Florida Athletic Association Cell: 317-847-3953 Email: JaredR@gators.ufl.edu

