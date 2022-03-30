Florida Relays 2022 updates

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Track and Field program plans to start the 2022 Pepsi Florida Relays as regularly scheduled on Thursday, March 31st.
The first events on Thursday are planned for 5:00 p.m. EST with the beginning of the high school competition.
Read more: 2022 Pepsi Florida Relays college and high school entries released
If inclement weather should affect the scheduled events on Thursday evening, we will have an alternative plan to incorporate as many events as possible on Friday, April 1st.
Any changes to the event schedule due to weather will be posted from the Florida Track and Field Twitter page (@GatorsTF).
