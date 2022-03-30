Florida State signs Dutch teen Emmy van den Berg  

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State track and field coach Bob Braman has announced that the program added another special athlete to the Seminoles’ distance squad with the signing of Dutch teen Emmy van den Berg.

“Emmy is one of the best young runners in Europe,” head coach Bob Braman said on the school’s website. “She’ll be an immediate impact for both our cross country and track programs.”

Van den Berg is from Nijmegen, Netherlands, and has had great success representing her home country both on the cross country course and on the track.

She is a very diverse runner who has competed internationally in the 800m run, the 1500m run and the 3000m run. Van den Berg ran a personal best last June in the 3000m run with an impressive time of 9:29.88.

The 19-year-old also broke her personal best in the 1500m run at the Next Generation Athletics competition where she ran a 4:23.35. This past December, van den Berg finished 11th at the U20 European Cross Country Championships.

Van den Berg is also very impressive in the classroom boasting a 4.0 GPA and is in her second year of medical school at the university level. Upon her arrival to Tallahassee, she plans to major in psychology.

What are Emmy van den Berg PBs?

800m

Outdoor 2:10.39 Utrecht 10 Jul 2020

Outdoor 2:10.39 Utrecht 10 Jul 2020 1500m

Outdoor 4:23.35 Nijmegen 29 May 2021

Indoor 4:35.11 Apeldoorn 16 Feb 2020

Outdoor 4:23.35 Nijmegen 29 May 2021 Indoor 4:35.11 Apeldoorn 16 Feb 2020 3000m

Outdoor 9:29.88 Amersfoort 13 Jun 2021

Indoor 9:53.48 Apeldoorn 21 Feb 2021

Outdoor 9:29.88 Amersfoort 13 Jun 2021 Indoor 9:53.48 Apeldoorn 21 Feb 2021 5000m

Outdoor 17:26.33 Amersfoort 12 Sep 2021

