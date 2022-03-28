Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

College

Florida women No. 5, men No. 11 in first USTFCCCA outdoor rankings

The first 2022 NCAA DI men’s and women’s outdoor track & field National Rating Index is now out and Florida women are No. 5 and men at No. 11.

Published

Anna-Hall-Florida-2022-Texas-Relays
Anna Hall Florida at the 2022 Texas Relays. Photo by Florida Gators

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida women’s track and field team (No. 5) and men’s track and field team (No. 11) earned spots in the top-15 of the first edition of the outdoor ratings index as announced by the USTFCCCA on Monday afternoon.

Florida opened up the 2022 Outdoor season last weekend with split groups at both the Texas Relays 2022 and Raleigh Relays 2022.

The women got a big-time performance from Anna Hall in the Heptathlon, putting up the fourth-highest score (6412) in collegiate history.

Her mark broke the school record by almost 600 points and was a personal best of over 200 points. She set personal records in five of the seven events contested and serves as the national and world leader in the event. 

In the final event of the Heptathlon, Hall ran a blistering 2:04.61 in the 800 meters. That mark broke a collegiate and American record for an 800 meters in a Heptathlon.

The Gators also got impressive efforts from Jasmine Moore and Claire Bryant in the Long Jump. In a very competitive field, Moore (6.75m/22-1.75) and Bryant (6.73m/22-1) put up the second and third-best performances in school history.

The duo sits fourth and fifth nationally in the event after both earning All-American status during the indoor season.

Natricia Hooper opened her outdoor campaign with a near-personal best of 13.91m/45-7.75. Her wind-legal jump puts her third in the world this year and gives her the early-NCAA lead this season.

On the men’s side, the Gators came back from Texas with two of the fastest 4×100 and 4×400 relay times in the nation and the world this season.

Florida ran 38.47 in the finals of the 4×100 relay behind the team of Dedrick Vanover, Tyler Davis, PJ Austin and Joseph Fahnbulleh. That time gives the Gators the NCAA and World lead and puts the quartet fourth in school history in the event.

To follow that up, the team of Jacory Patterson, Ryan Willie, Jacob Miley and Fahnbulleh clocked 3:02.20 in the 4×400 relay to close out the weekend.

That mark is second in the NCAA and fourth in the world this season.

Caleb Foster (8.00m/26-3) and Malcolm Clemons (7.99/26-2.75) turned in the third and fourth-best marks in the NCAA this season in the Long Jump.

The Gators return to the track this weekend, March 31st– April 2nd for the 2022 Pepsi Florida Relays.

A large portion of Florida’s roster is expected to compete in the first home meet of the season.

Collegiate action will open up on Thursday evening with the men’s hammer throw and men’s javelin.

FOLLOW THE GATORS
SOCIAL: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram
By Jared RigdonCommunications Assistant (Track and Field)
University of Florida Athletic AssociationCell: 317-847-3953 Email: JaredR@gators.ufl.edu

In this article:,
Written By

Written/compiled/published by one of the World-Track and Field website staff members or editors from press releases or public submissions.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

watch-the-2022-tokyo-marathon-stream watch-the-2022-tokyo-marathon-stream

Main News

How to watch the 2022 Tokyo Marathon?

Watch live steaming coverage of the 2022 Tokyo Marathon online and follow all the results and updates on Sunday / Saturday night USA time....

March 5, 2022
Grant-Holloway-2022-USATF-Indoor-Championships-Results Grant-Holloway-2022-USATF-Indoor-Championships-Results

Digital Results

Complete Results 2022 USATF Indoor Track and Field Championships Results

Results from the 2022 USATF Indoor Track and Field Championships. World record holders Ryan Crouser, Grant Holloway, and Christian Coleman, as well as middle...

February 28, 2022
watch-2022-ncaa-indoor-championships-espn3 watch-2022-ncaa-indoor-championships-espn3

Main News

How to watch the NCAA DI NCAA Indoor Championships 2022?

Watch the 2022 NCAA Indoor Championships live on March 11-12 on ESPN3 with a re-air scheduled for ESPU on March 13. Arkansas and Oregon...

March 4, 2022
Abby-Steiner-breaks-American-and-collegiate-200m-record-at-2022-SEC-Indoor-Championships Abby-Steiner-breaks-American-and-collegiate-200m-record-at-2022-SEC-Indoor-Championships

Main News

[Video] Abby Steiner shatters American indoor 200m record with 22.09

Abby Steiner of Kentucky shattered the American and collegiate indoor 200m records at the 2022 SEC Indoor Championships on Saturday (26). Steiner is now...

February 27, 2022
Advertisement