Florida’s Hall and Clemons earn SEC weekly honors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – After a successful weekend at the Texas Relays, Florida multi-eventer Anna Hall (Women’s Co-Field Athlete of the Week) and long jumper Malcolm Clemons (Men’s Freshman of the Week) earned SEC weekly honors as announced by the conference office Tuesday afternoon.

Hall competed in the Heptathlon this past week just two weeks after winning the NCAA Indoor Championship in the Pentathlon. Read more: 2022 Pepsi Florida Relays college and high school entries released

The Highlands Ranch, Colo. native set a school and personal record by putting up 6412 points in her Florida outdoor debut including personal bests in five of the seven events. Her time of 2:04.61 in the 800 meters broke an American and collegiate record for the fastest ever 800-meter race in a Heptathlon.

She is now the highest-scoring American-born Heptathlete in collegiate history. She also has put up the most points in a Heptathlon in collegiate history at age 21 or younger.

Hall has the early NCAA and world lead in the event. She is also set to compete in relays in the coming weeks for the Gators.

Clemons made his collegiate outdoor debut this past weekend with a mark of 7.99m in the Long Jump. His jump was under the wind limit to be considered an NCAA-qualifying mark. Read more: Anna Hall sets PB to win Texas Relays 2022 Heptathlon title

He currently has the second-best mark in the SEC and fourth-best mark in the NCAA. During the indoor season, he finished sixth in the Long Jump at the SEC Indoor Championships.

Hall and Clemons join Grace Stark, Jasmine Moore and Parker Valby as Gators to earn SEC Weekly Honors this season.

Moore was also named SEC Women’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Year.

The Gators return to action this weekend for the 2022 Pepsi Florida Relays.

SEC Indoor Track & Field Weekly Honors – March 29, 2022

Men’s Runner of the Week: Matthew Boling, Georgia

Men’s Field Athlete of the Week: Alex Spyridonidis, Auburn

Men’s Freshman of the Week: Malcolm Clemons, Florida

Women’s Runner of the Week: Alia Armstrong, LSU

Women’s Co-Field Athlete of the Week: Anna Hall, Florida

Women’s Co-Field Athlete of the Week: Lamara Distin, Texas A&M

Women’s Co-Field Athlete of the Week: Lisa Gunnarsson, LSU

Women’s Freshman of the Week: Tierra Frasier, South Carolina

FOLLOW THE GATORS

SOCIAL: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram