Fred Kerley runs WL 20.04 at Arizona State meet – video highlights

Olympic 100 meters silver medalist Fred Kerley clocked a world-leading time of 20.04 seconds to win the 200m at the 2022 Baldy Castillo Invitational, hosted by Arizona State University on Friday night (18) in Tempe, AZ. You can watch the video highlights of his win below.

Kerley, who opened his season on March 5 with a 2022 world-leading 400m time of 44.47 secs, at a low-key meeting in Grenada, dominated the half lap events at the Joe Selleh Track at Sun Angel Stadium.

The 26-year-old comfortably won ahead of talented Arizona State quarter-miler Justin Robinson, who ran 20.92 for second in the heat, but 4th overall.

Khullen Jefferson of Iowa ran the second fastest time overall on the day at 20.83 secs to win his heat, while Northern Arizona’s David Dunlap also broke 21.00 seconds to win his heat with the this fastest overall, at 20.91.

Kerley, who decided to skip the indoor schedule this year, enjoyed a breakout season in the 100m last term and the American will be hoping for another fruitful 2022 campaign.

Last season he posted 10 wind-legal sub-10 seconds clockings and dipped under the 20 seconds barrier for the 200m four time with wind-legal speed. The 2019 world 400m bronze medalist impressively beat several of his rivals to claim a silver medal behind Italian Lamont Marcell Jacobs in the 100m at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, last summer.

