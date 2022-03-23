Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Free entry on Day 1 at 2022 Texas Relays

Day 1 of the 2022 Texas Relays will be free and parking is also available. The meet begins on Wednesday (23) with the women’s heptathlon and the men’s decathlon, and will run through Saturday (26).

Published

myers_stadium_texas_relays_2022
Texas Relays 2022 - Myers Stadium

The 2022 Texas Relays will get underway this morning, Wednesday, March 23, and fans are welcomed inside the Mike A. Myers Stadium at no cost.

In an effort to continue growing the sport and encourage support for the multi-athletes, the organizers revealed that Day 1 is admission free and public parking is also available at the East Campus Garage.

“RT @TexasFanFirst: • FREE admission (no ticket required) for today (Day 1) • Public parking available at the East Campus Garage: https://t.co/4k3wjSyenA • The Official Texas Relays site (with updated schedules: https://t.co/n8vZB7MKS9

The four-day event will begin at 10:00 am CT with the women’s heptathlon 100m hurdles, while the men’s decathlon competition will follow at 11:30 am.

Both multi-events fields are talents-stack and include several of the top combined event finishers at the recently concluded 2022 NCAA Indoor Championships.

Leading the way on the women’s side is indoor national pentathlon champion Anna Hall of Florida, who will enter the competition as the favorite.

Hall is coming off a 4586 point performance to win the NCAA indoor pentathlon national crown and she led the world in the competition until the World Indoor Championships took place last weekend when she was overtaken by the top-four finishers in Serbia.

Hunt begins for 2022 Texas Relays Decathlon

The University/Collegiate men’s decathlon, meanwhile, which features three athletes from Auburn and Texas, each, will begin at 10:30 am CT with the 100-meter dash.

Home supporters will be cheering on Leo Neugebauer after the sophomore ended his indoor season with an impressive third-place finish in the men’s heptathlon at the NCAA indoor championships earlier this month.

Neugebauer will be joined by fellow Longhorns teammates Sam Hurley and Phillip Frank, and they will be looking to take the Texas Relays title away from Asani Hylton of Stephen F. Austin, the defending champion from 2021.

Auburn’s trio includes Alex Spyridonidis, John Murray, and David Edmondson.

Among the athletes who will also be vying for the women’s heptathlon crown at the 2022 Texas Relays are Duke’s Erin Marsh, who was the runner-up to Hall at the indoor championships, as well as home favorite Kristine Blazevica of Texas.

In this article:, , ,
Written By

Gary Smith is one of the leading writers for World-Track.org. He has over 10 years of running experience, as well as eight-years of coaching while covering several events, from the international to college level. Smith, who has covered events for publications such as Caribbean Net News, Cayman Net News, AFP and Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC), is also a frequent contributor of SportingAlert.com and TrackAlerts.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

watch-the-2022-tokyo-marathon-stream watch-the-2022-tokyo-marathon-stream

Main News

How to watch the 2022 Tokyo Marathon?

Watch live steaming coverage of the 2022 Tokyo Marathon online and follow all the results and updates on Sunday / Saturday night USA time....

March 5, 2022
Grant-Holloway-2022-USATF-Indoor-Championships-Results Grant-Holloway-2022-USATF-Indoor-Championships-Results

Digital Results

Complete Results 2022 USATF Indoor Track and Field Championships Results

Results from the 2022 USATF Indoor Track and Field Championships. World record holders Ryan Crouser, Grant Holloway, and Christian Coleman, as well as middle...

February 28, 2022
Matthew-Boling-Georgia-indoor-track-and-field Matthew-Boling-Georgia-indoor-track-and-field

Main News

World leader Boling won’t run 200m at SEC Indoor Championships

Matthew Boling will not race in the 200m at the 2022 SEC Indoor Championships this weekend and will only compete in the long jump...

February 25, 2022
watch-2022-ncaa-indoor-championships-espn3 watch-2022-ncaa-indoor-championships-espn3

Main News

How to watch the NCAA DI NCAA Indoor Championships 2022?

Watch the 2022 NCAA Indoor Championships live on March 11-12 on ESPN3 with a re-air scheduled for ESPU on March 13. Arkansas and Oregon...

March 4, 2022