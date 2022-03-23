Free entry on Day 1 at 2022 Texas Relays

The 2022 Texas Relays will get underway this morning, Wednesday, March 23, and fans are welcomed inside the Mike A. Myers Stadium at no cost.

In an effort to continue growing the sport and encourage support for the multi-athletes, the organizers revealed that Day 1 is admission free and public parking is also available at the East Campus Garage.

The four-day event will begin at 10:00 am CT with the women’s heptathlon 100m hurdles, while the men’s decathlon competition will follow at 11:30 am.

Both multi-events fields are talents-stack and include several of the top combined event finishers at the recently concluded 2022 NCAA Indoor Championships.

Leading the way on the women’s side is indoor national pentathlon champion Anna Hall of Florida, who will enter the competition as the favorite.

Hall is coming off a 4586 point performance to win the NCAA indoor pentathlon national crown and she led the world in the competition until the World Indoor Championships took place last weekend when she was overtaken by the top-four finishers in Serbia.

Hunt begins for 2022 Texas Relays Decathlon

The University/Collegiate men’s decathlon, meanwhile, which features three athletes from Auburn and Texas, each, will begin at 10:30 am CT with the 100-meter dash.

Home supporters will be cheering on Leo Neugebauer after the sophomore ended his indoor season with an impressive third-place finish in the men’s heptathlon at the NCAA indoor championships earlier this month.

Neugebauer will be joined by fellow Longhorns teammates Sam Hurley and Phillip Frank, and they will be looking to take the Texas Relays title away from Asani Hylton of Stephen F. Austin, the defending champion from 2021.

Auburn’s trio includes Alex Spyridonidis, John Murray, and David Edmondson.

Among the athletes who will also be vying for the women’s heptathlon crown at the 2022 Texas Relays are Duke’s Erin Marsh, who was the runner-up to Hall at the indoor championships, as well as home favorite Kristine Blazevica of Texas.