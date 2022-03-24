Connect with us

FSU Relays 2022 heat sheets, live results and schedule

Live results, schedule, and heat sheets for the 2022 FSU Relays, which will take place Thursday (24) to Saturday (26). It is free to attend the meeting!

Published

matthew_boling_georgia_bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs sprinter Matthew Boling in action

Event schedule, live results, and heat sheets for the 2022 FSU Relays, which will take place this Thursday (24) through Saturday (26) at the Mike Long Track in Tallahassee, Fla. Collegiate athletes will compete on Thursday and Friday, while high school athletes are down for Friday and Saturday.

Where to follow the 2022 FSU Relays live results and updates?

For all fans looking to attend the meeting this weekend, FSU has announced that admission to the event is free! Read more: How to follow the 2022 FSU Relays?

Among some of the standout athletes down to feature at the meeting are Matthew Boling of Georgia who will race in the men’s 100m, along with teammate Delano Dunkley and the Cayman Islands’ Kemar Hyman.

Elija Godwin of Georgia will also race at the FSU Relays 2022 in the men’s 200m against former FSU star Andrew Ewers. Godwin will also race in the 400m where Florida State’s short sprint star Jhevaughn Matherson is also slated to compete.

DAY ONE SCHEDULE – THURSDAY, MARCH 24

Day one action will begin at 2:00 p.m. ET on Thursday with the hammer throw final with the women’s event going off first, followed by the men. Track competition will get underway in the evening at 7:00 pm with the women’s 200m, with the first day’s schedule concluding at 9:20 p.m. with the 5000m run.

A full day’s schedule is slated for Friday, so the competition will begin earlier this time, at 10:30 a.m. ET with the discus throw. Other field events taking place on day two are the triple jump for women and men and the javelin throw for both genders as well.

The action on the track will get going at 12:00 p.m. ET with the women’s 100m hurdles, followed by the men’s 110m hurdles at 12:15 p.m. Read more: Daily schedule, standards and how to watch 2022 Raleigh Relays

Also on the schedule for Friday are the men’s and women’s 100m, 400m, 800m, 1500m, 4x100m, and 4x400m relay events. Collegiate competition is slated to conclude at 2:50 p.m. to make way entirely for the high school athletes who would have been competing as well throughout the day.

Joining the host school Florida State at this year’s 2022 FSU Relays are Dartmouth, Georgia, Georgia Tech, South Florida, and Syracuse.

