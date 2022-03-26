FSU Relays 2022 results – college on day 2 schedule

The following are the selected performances from the second day of competition at the FSU Relays 2022 results from the Mike Long Track in Tallahassee, FL. Several athletes took the chance to open their respective outdoor season and below are the college results from Day 2.

Among the highlighted performers on Friday (25) was Georgia star sprinter Matthew Boling, who won the men’s 100 meters and posted a new personal best time. Boling clocked 10.03 seconds for the win that sees him move up to No. 2 on the all-time Bulldogs’ list among legal times.

His teammate Elija Godwin completed the 200m and 400m double after running 46.34 seconds to win the men’s 400m, while Edidiong Odiong clocked 11.28 (-1.3 m/s) into a headwind to lead a Florida State 1-2 finish in the women’s 100m, with Ka’Tia Seymour running 11.47 for second place.

FSU RELAYS 2022 COLLEGE RESULTS

MEN’S RESULTS

Men’s 100m

1 Matthew Boling Georgia [SO] 10.03 1.9 m/s

2 Amir Willis Florida State [SO] 10.21 1.9

3 Delano Dunkley Georgia [SR] 10.38 10.371 1.9

4 Alex Collier Florida State [SO] 10.38 10.377 1.9

5 Hakim Ruffin Unattached 10.47 1.9

6 Kemar Hyman Unattached 10.49 1.9

7 Trei Thorogood Syracuse [FR] 10.68 0.7

8 Myles Epstein Dartmouth [FR] 10.69 1.9

9 Darryl Gay Unattached 10.77 0.7

10 Curtis Borden III Georgia [SO] 10.81 0.7

11 Nils Wildberg Dartmouth [FR] 10.89

Men’s 400m

1 Elija Godwin Georgia [JR] 46.34

2 Sean Watkins Florida State [FR] 47.03

3 Sukeil Foucha Florida State [SO] 47.67

4 Jameson Miller Georgia Tech [JR] 47.76

5 James Harris Unattached [SR] 48.94

6 Bradley Favors Georgia Tech [FR] 50.50

7 Danelson Mahautiere South Florida [SO] 52.03

DNS Zach Jones Georgia Tech [JR]

DNS Jhevaughn Matherson Florida State

DNS Parker Buchheit Georgia Tech [FR]

DNS Vandersen Jean Unattached [JR]

Men’s 800m

1 Joab Francois Florida State [FR] 1:52.42

2 Harrison Fultz Georgia Tech [SO] 1:53.06

3 Mac Bloodworth Georgia Tech [SO] 1:53.20

4 Parker Buchheit Georgia Tech [FR] 1:54.95

5 Justin Bridgewater South Florida [JR] 1:55.86

6 Amari Douglas Florida State [SO] 1:56.96

DNF Jackson Sexton Georgia Tech

DNS Stefone Moore-Green South Florida [SR]

NS Jordan Foreman Unattached [SR]

DNS Eamonn Kichuk Phoenix Athletics 5

DNS Terrance Harvey UNLV

Men’s 1500m

1 Sam Field Florida State [SO] 3:46.52

2 Henrik Anderson Georgia Tech [JR] 3:47.60

3 Humberto Freire Florida State [SR] 3:48.63

4 Alex Thomas Georgia Tech [SO] 3:49.19

5 Leif Andersen Georgia Tech [SO] 3:50.01

6 Joshua Williams Georgia Tech [JR] 3:51.81

7 Jack Voss Georgia Tech [FR] 3:55.12 46.10

8 Chris Cherono Georgia Tech [FR] 3:56.43

9 David Reteneller Georgia Tech [SR] 3:59.21

10 Zack Truitt Georgia Tech [FR] 3:59.24

11 William O’Rielly Georgia Tech [SR] 4:02.12

12 Nick Nyman Georgia Tech [SO] 4:02.92 46.05

13 Cole Rutkowski Unattached [FR] 4:06.56

14 Sebastian Edwards South Florida [FR] 4:08.09

15 Nickolas Kamen South Florida [SO] 4:09.73

Men’s 110m Hurdles

1 Jaheem Hayles Syracuse [SO] 14.11 -0.3 m/s

2 Michael Bourne III South Florida [FR] 14.33 -0.3

3 Naseem Smith Syracuse [FR] 14.46 -0.3

4 Anthony Vazquez Syracuse [SO] 14.72 -0.3

5 Xayvion Perkins Syracuse [FR] 14.77 1.7

6 Isaiah Lewis Syracuse [FR] 14.92 -0.3

7 David Peters Syracuse [SO] 15.12 1.7

8 William Ott Florida State [SO] 15.65 1.7

9 Ryan Cashman Dartmouth [JR] 15.67 1.7

10 Karl-Oskar Pajus Dartmouth [FR] 15.84 1.7

11 Connor Luck Dartmouth [SO] 17.75 1.7

DQ Victor Steiner South Florida [SO]

Men’s 400m hurdles

1 James Rivera Florida State [SO] 50.92

2 Xayvion Perkins Syracuse [FR] 55.42

DQ Caleb Cavanaugh Georgia [SO]

Men’s 4x100m relay

1 Syracuse [A] 41.76

DQ Dartmouth [A]

DNS Florida State [A]

DNS South Florida [A]

Men’s 4x400m relay

1 Florida State [A] 3:07.67

2 Florida State [B] 3:15.81

3 Georgia Tech [A]

DNF South Florida [B]

Men’s Discus Throw

1 Milton Ingraham Florida State [SO] 56.96

2 Eron Carter South Florida [SR] 55.93

3 Jacob Hoeffner Florida State [SO] 51.66

4 Johann Jeremiah South Florida [JR] 46.43

5 Benjamin Pable Dartmouth [FR] 44.27

6 Karl-Oskar Pajus Dartmouth [FR] 40.31

7 Connor Luck Dartmouth [SO] 34.62

8 Ryan Cashman Dartmouth [JR] 32.51

9 William Ott Florida State [SO] 31.46 103-2

WOMEN’S RESULTS

Women’s 100m

1 Edidiong Odiong Florida State [SR] 11.28 -1.3 m/s

2 Ka’Tia Seymour Florida State [SR] 11.47 -1.3

3 Brandee Presley Georgia [SO] 11.53 -1.3

4 Ashley Seymour Florida State [JR] 11.57 -1.3

5 Kahniya James Syracuse [FR] 11.76 -1.3

6 Sheleah Harris Georgia Tech [SO] 11.81 -1.3

7 Joy Enaohwo Dartmouth [FR] 11.92 0.7

8 Chloe Davis Georgia Tech [FR] 12.12 0.9

9 Taylor Grimes Georgia Tech [JR] 12.16 0.9

10 Anna Witherspoon Georgia Tech [SO] 12.22 0.7

11 Attallah Smith Georgia Tech [SO] 12.28 0.7

12 Kaleia Arrington Syracuse [FR] 12.46 0.7

13 Bridget McNally Dartmouth [SO] 12.54 0.7

14 Tacari Demery Georgia Tech [SO] 12.57 0.9

15 Jillian Catton Georgia Tech [FR] 12.60 0.7

16 Lauren Godwin Dartmouth [SO] 13.10

Women’s 400m

1 Ilene Soleyn Georgia Tech [SO] 56.97

2 Haley Unthank Georgia Tech [SR] 57.60

3 Kennedy Tarley Syracuse [SO] 58.39

4 Michelle Quinn Dartmouth [FR] 58.61

5 A’Kyrah O’Banner South Florida [SO] 59.19

6 Janelle Pottinger Syracuse [SR] 59.90

7 Maya Bryson Dartmouth [FR] 1:01.90

DNS Savyon Toombs Florida State [JR]

DNS Michelle Petit-Pointe Florida State [FR]

Women’s 800m

1 Patricija Roshofa South Florida [SR] 2:14.89

2 Arden La-Rose South Florida [FR] 2:16.45

3 Sanique Walker South Florida [JR] 2:19.03

4 Katherine Byrne Georgia Tech [FR] 2:19.37

5 Jaden Francis South Florida [FR] 2:19.93

6 Grace Johnson South Florida [FR] 2:24.01

7 Jae’Nisa Heckstall South Florida [JR] 2:28.57

8 Sydney Granack South Florida [FR] 2:29.17

DNS Halle McClintock Georgia [SR]

Women’s 1500m

1 Ruby Stauber Florida State [SR] 4:21.55

2 Yasmine Abbes Florida State [SO] 4:30.36

3 Sarah Copeland Georgia Tech [FR] 4:31.84

4 Kayla Rose Georgia Tech [SO] 4:34.53

5 Riley Perlakowski Georgia Tech [FR] 4:37.30

6 Mary Brady Georgia Tech [FR] 4:39.68

7 Allie Walker Georgia Tech [FR] 4:45.31

8 Kaia Stevenson Florida State [FR] 5:01.05

9 Rachel Johnson Florida State [SO] 5:03.92

10 Nicole McConnell Florida State [SO] 5:06.07

11 Katie Hibbard Florida State [FR] 5:08.88

12 Gabriella Morris Florida State [FR] 5:11.26

13 Alondra Reyna Lopez Unattached 5:15.57

Women’s 100m Hurdles

1 Imani Carothers Georgia [JR] 13.46 -0.4 m/s

2 Eddiyah Frye Georgia [FR] 13.70 -0.4

3 Shaleah Colaire Syracuse [SO] 13.83 -0.4

4 Bella Witt Georgia [FR] 14.19 -0.4

5 Anoush Krafian Dartmouth [JR] 14.57 -1.4

6 CJ Fox Syracuse [FR] 15.05 -1.4

7 Kirstyn Schechter Syracuse [FR] 15.33 -1.4

8 Gabriela Fasanelli Dartmouth [JR] 15.55 -1.4

7 DQ Hannah Connell South Florida [JR]

Women’s 400m hurdles

1 Ava Klein Florida State [SO] 59.77

2 Shaleah Colaire Syracuse [SO] 1:00.34

3 Lydia Troupe Georgia Tech [SO] 1:00.37

4 Chakiya Plummer South Florida [FR] 1:02.02

5 Kirstyn Schechter Syracuse [FR] 1:04.18

6 Kakiya Spencer Unattached 1:05.99

Women’s 4x100m relay

1 Dartmouth [A] 46.80

2 Syracuse [A] 46.96

DQ Florida State [A]

DQ Georgia Tech [A]

DQ Georgia Tech [B]

DNS South Florida [A]

Women’s 4x400m relay

1 Florida State [A] 3:46.60

2 Georgia Tech [A] 3:52.96 1:55.62

DNF Dartmouth [A]

DNS Georgia [A] K

DNS South Florida [A]

5 DNS Syracuse [A]

Women’s Discus Throw Results

1 Amani Heaven Florida State [SO] 50.48

2 Julia Reglewski Dartmouth [FR] 47.24

3 Lily Lockhart Dartmouth [JR] 44.40

4 Ameliya Richardson South Florida [FR] 36.61

DNS Alliya Boothe South Florida [SO]