Gabby Thomas to double up at Texas Relays 2022

Olympic bronze medalist Gabby Thomas will line up in the women’s 100m and 200m sprint events at the 94th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays 2022 presented by Truist at Mike A. Myers Stadium. The meeting will begin on Wednesday, March 23, and run through Saturday, March 26.

Thomas, who won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games last summer, opened her campaign in the event last season at Texas Relays 2021 with a then-personal best of 22.17 seconds to win the women’s 200m, before going on to clock a blistering 21.61 seconds to win the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, on 26 June.

READ MORE: How to buy Texas Relays 2022 tickets?; Fan Fest returns

The American went on to run 21.87 secs for the bronze in Tokyo, behind Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah and Namibian Christine Mboma.

The Tonja Buford-Bailey-coached sprinter is No. 3 on the world all-time over the 200m with her PB of 21.61 secs, while she is ranked No. 6 all-time indoors with a PB of 22.38.

She also owns a personal best of 11.00 seconds for the 100m, but posted two times (10.94w +2.5 m/s and 10.95w +2.5 m/s) under that barrier last season with the help of the wind.

In Austin, this weekend, Thomas will be aiming to secure the sprint double this year against two quality lineups.

READ MORE: Daily schedule, standards and how to watch 2022 Raleigh Relays

In the 100m, the 25-year-old is expected to be challenged by former Alamaba sprinter Tamara Clark and Bahamian Tynia Gaither.

Thomas could face stronger challenges in the 200m when she goes up against the likes of Gaither and Clark, who will return from the 100m to join Olympic 100m finalist Teahna Daniels, 400m runner Kendall Ellis, sprint hurdler Kendra “Keni” Harrison, as well as Texas collegiate stars Kennedy Simon and Stacey Ann Wiliams.

The 2018 NCAA Indoor champion over 200m, has two meets under her belt already this season during the indoor season in New York, clocking 7.25 secs for the 60m and 36.21 secs for the 300m.