Georgia heads to Florida Relays 2022 looking to build on solid season start

ATHENS, Ga. — The Bulldog track and field teams travel to Gainesville, Fla., this week for the Florida Relays, which run Thursday through Saturday.

Georgia is taking 44 team members to Florida’s campus for the three-day meet as the Bulldogs roll into their second month of the outdoor season.

When Do The Dogs Start: Three Bulldogs are scheduled to start the action on Thursday. Graduate transfer Ky Kunzman will throw the hammer at 5 p.m. before senior Alejandro Collins and senior Ahmed Magour toss the javelin at 7 p.m.

Action for Georgia is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. on Friday and then again at 12 p.m. on Saturday. Read more: How to watch the Pepsi Florida Relays 2022?

Where To Find The Meet: For live results, please visit: http://gado.gs/90w

Portions of the Florida Relays will be streamed via the SEC Network+:

Friday (starting at 5 p.m.) – http://gado.gs/90y

Saturday (starting at 1:30 p.m.) – http://gado.gs/910

What Dogs Are Competing:

For the Florida Relays joining those mentioned above are, graduate transfers Jamari Drake, Julia Harisay, Jayla Kirkland, seniors Anna Marian Block, Destiny Jackson, Courtney Long, Titiana Marsh, Imani Carothers, and juniors Ana da Silva, Grace Clements, Aleesa de Castro, Ellie Hall, Brandee Presley, Shelby Tyler.

Sophomores Charlotte Cattermole-Williams, Elsie Igberaese, Mia Anderson, Charlotte Augenstein, Michaella Prevallet and freshmen Kenondra Davis, Eddiyah Frye, Elena Kulichenko and Bella Witt are traveling for the women.

READ MORE: Miller-Uibo, Camacho-Quinn, van Niekerk, Lyles all set for Pepsi Florida Relays 2022?

Seniors Sam Bowers, Delano Dunkley, Johannes Erm, Elija Godwin, Clay Pender, Ziggy Zoller, juniors John-Isaac Autry, Gavin Beverage, Kyle Garland, Matthew Boling, Caleb Cavanaugh, Tyler Fox, Wesley John and freshmen Cooper Bocko, John Franco, Davis Potts, Seth White and Grant Briscoe will complete the men’s contingent slated to compete.

Coach Caryl’s Comments: “We have had a steady stream of outdoor debuts over the last two weekends and now it’s time to continue that pattern at the Florida Relays,” said Bulldog head coach Caryl Smith Gilbert .

“We are taking a big group to Gainesville and are hoping the weather will cooperate for us to continue to collect more Regional qualifying performances. I am looking forward to see where we are as April begins.”

READ MORE: Matthew Boling to open outdoor 200m campaign at Florida Relays 2022

Return To Florida Relays: Georgia will be competing for the first time at the Florida Relays since 2019. That year, the Bulldogs picked up a pair of improvements to the school record books with Olympic medalist Lynna Irby clocking an 11.40 in the 100m and All-American Amber Tanner registering a 53.59 in the 400m.

Weekly Honor For Boling: Following a weekend that saw Matthew Boling register a wind-legal personal best in the 100-meter dash, the Southeastern Conference awarded him with its Men’s Runner of the Week honor.

This marked the first of its kind for Boling outdoors, who had earned the Newcomer of the Week once during the 2021 outdoor season (the Bulldogs did not have a 2020 outdoor season because of the pandemic).

Boling won the 100m at the FSU Relays last weekend with a time of 10.03 (+1.9 wind). This time leads the NCAA Division I, ranks fourth on the 2022 world list and is third on Georgia’s all-time top-10 list.

Glimpse At Where This Season Will Take The Dogs: The Florida Relays mark the third of seven scheduled regular season outdoor meet weekends through the end of April, including the fifth-annual Torrin Lawrence Memorial (April 29-30) in Athens on the Spec Towns Track.

The SEC Championships will arrive on May 12-14 in Oxford, Miss., with the NCAA East Prelims scheduled for May 25-28 in Bloomington, Ind. The 2022 NCAA Championships are in Eugene, Ore., on June 8-11.

How To Keep Up With The Dogs: Results and recaps from the Bulldogs’ outdoor season will be found at georgiadogs.com.

News and updates from Georgia’s track and field and cross country teams are always located on Twitter/Instagram at @UGATrack.