Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

College

Georgia sprinters sweep 200m to start FSU Relays 2022

Georgia sprinters shine at the FSU Relays 2022 as the meet began on Thursday (24). Matthew Boling will run the 100m on Friday’s second day in Florida.

Published

Elija-Godwin-FSU-Relays-2022
Elija of Godwin of the Georgia Bulldogs in action

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. —  Senior Elija Godwin made his season debut with a victory in the 200-meter dash to highlight day one of the FSU Relays 2022 as that meet and the Raleigh Relays 2022 also began on Thursday.
 
During the first of three days in Raleigh, N.C., juniors Sam Bowers (5000m) and Clay Pender (1500m) each competed to start the action at N.C. State.

READ MORE: FSU Relays 2022 heat sheets, live results and schedule

When Do The Dogs Start Saturday?

Senior Imani Carothers and freshmen Eddiyah Frye and Bella Witt start the second day in the 100m hurdles on FSU’s Mike Long Track Friday at 12 p.m.  Georgia will begin day two competition at N.C. State’s Paul Derr Track with senior Anna Marian Block and sophomore Charlotte Augenstein in the 1500m at 4:25 p.m.

The Lowdown: Godwin’s winning 200m time of 20.75 would rank third on the NCAA East’s list coming into the weekend as he opened his outdoor season.  Senior Delano Dunkley posted a personal record of 21.17 for runner-up honors.

READ ALSO: Day 1 Raleigh Relays 2022 results

The Lady Bulldogs locked down three of the top four spots in the 200m.  Graduate transfer Jayla Kirkland completed the sweep after crossing the line in 23.87.  Junior Brandee Presley earned runner-up honors with a 24.24 while senior Destiny Jackson took fourth (24.44).

Among the standouts set to feature at the FSU Relays 2022 on Friday is sprinter Matthew Boling, who will open his outdoor season over the 100m dash.

Boling is coming off a less than exciting NCAA Indoor Championships where he failed to win his specialty, the 200m after a disqualification so the junior will be hoping to quickly put that behind him this week.

How to keep up with the Georgia Bulldogs track team?

Results and recaps from the Bulldogs’ outdoor season will be found at georgiadogs.com.  News and updates from Georgia’s track and field and cross country teams are always located on Twitter/Instagram at @UGATrack.

In this article:, ,
Written By

Written/compiled/published by one of the World-Track and Field website staff members or editors from press releases or public submissions.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

watch-the-2022-tokyo-marathon-stream watch-the-2022-tokyo-marathon-stream

Main News

How to watch the 2022 Tokyo Marathon?

Watch live steaming coverage of the 2022 Tokyo Marathon online and follow all the results and updates on Sunday / Saturday night USA time....

March 5, 2022
Grant-Holloway-2022-USATF-Indoor-Championships-Results Grant-Holloway-2022-USATF-Indoor-Championships-Results

Digital Results

Complete Results 2022 USATF Indoor Track and Field Championships Results

Results from the 2022 USATF Indoor Track and Field Championships. World record holders Ryan Crouser, Grant Holloway, and Christian Coleman, as well as middle...

February 28, 2022
Matthew-Boling-Georgia-indoor-track-and-field Matthew-Boling-Georgia-indoor-track-and-field

Main News

World leader Boling won’t run 200m at SEC Indoor Championships

Matthew Boling will not race in the 200m at the 2022 SEC Indoor Championships this weekend and will only compete in the long jump...

February 25, 2022
watch-2022-ncaa-indoor-championships-espn3 watch-2022-ncaa-indoor-championships-espn3

Main News

How to watch the NCAA DI NCAA Indoor Championships 2022?

Watch the 2022 NCAA Indoor Championships live on March 11-12 on ESPN3 with a re-air scheduled for ESPU on March 13. Arkansas and Oregon...

March 4, 2022