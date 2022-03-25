Georgia sprinters sweep 200m to start FSU Relays 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Senior Elija Godwin made his season debut with a victory in the 200-meter dash to highlight day one of the FSU Relays 2022 as that meet and the Raleigh Relays 2022 also began on Thursday.



During the first of three days in Raleigh, N.C., juniors Sam Bowers (5000m) and Clay Pender (1500m) each competed to start the action at N.C. State.

READ MORE: FSU Relays 2022 heat sheets, live results and schedule

When Do The Dogs Start Saturday?

Senior Imani Carothers and freshmen Eddiyah Frye and Bella Witt start the second day in the 100m hurdles on FSU’s Mike Long Track Friday at 12 p.m. Georgia will begin day two competition at N.C. State’s Paul Derr Track with senior Anna Marian Block and sophomore Charlotte Augenstein in the 1500m at 4:25 p.m.

The Lowdown: Godwin’s winning 200m time of 20.75 would rank third on the NCAA East’s list coming into the weekend as he opened his outdoor season. Senior Delano Dunkley posted a personal record of 21.17 for runner-up honors.

READ ALSO: Day 1 Raleigh Relays 2022 results

The Lady Bulldogs locked down three of the top four spots in the 200m. Graduate transfer Jayla Kirkland completed the sweep after crossing the line in 23.87. Junior Brandee Presley earned runner-up honors with a 24.24 while senior Destiny Jackson took fourth (24.44).

Among the standouts set to feature at the FSU Relays 2022 on Friday is sprinter Matthew Boling, who will open his outdoor season over the 100m dash.

Boling is coming off a less than exciting NCAA Indoor Championships where he failed to win his specialty, the 200m after a disqualification so the junior will be hoping to quickly put that behind him this week.

How to keep up with the Georgia Bulldogs track team?

Results and recaps from the Bulldogs’ outdoor season will be found at georgiadogs.com. News and updates from Georgia’s track and field and cross country teams are always located on Twitter/Instagram at @UGATrack.