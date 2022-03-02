Goule, Saruni set for Adam Sanford Pro events

NEW YORK, NY – Before the calendar turns to the outdoor track & field season, pro and elite athletes will get one more opportunity to compete at The Armory’s New Balance Track & Field Center in Upper Manhattan during Sunday’s Adam Sanford Pro races. This professional section will run from 5 p.m.-6 p.m. and feature seven events before transitioning to the open portion of the meet, which all adults are eligible to compete.

“After the Millrose Games and Dr. Sander Invitational, this will be the third pro event at The Armory this season,” said Jonathan Schindel, Armory Foundation Co-President.

“We are excited to welcome these tremendous athletes as they prepare for the World Indoor Championships later this month, and we want to thank meet directors Adrian Crichlow and Paul Doyle for their efforts to make this possible.”

One of the highlights of the evening will be the Women's 400m, featuring Jamaican 800m record holder Natoya Goule.

Goule finished eighth in the Olympic final last summer, a Pan-American Games champion and was a medalist in both the World Indoor Championships and Commonwealth Games. She will step down to the 400m from her main event to face Courtney Okolo.

Okolo is the 2018 World Indoor Champion in the 400m and has an Olympic gold medal and two outdoor World Championship gold medals as part of American relay teams. An eight-time NCAA champion at the University of Texas, Okolo was the 2016 recipient of the prestigious Bowerman Award. Also in the race is Sage Watson, Canadian Olympian in the 400m hurdles.

The men's 800m figures to be an exciting clash between Michael Saruni, Marco Arop, and Drew Windle.

Saruni is the NCAA outdoor record holder in the event, and the second-fastest man indoors, as well as an Olympic semifinalist for Kenya. Arop, who represents Canada, is another Olympic semifinalist, and the winner of last year’s Diamond League meets in Eugene and Lausanne. Windle earned silver at the 2018 World Indoor Championships, and he became one of the most decorated Division II athletes while competing for Ashland University (Ohio).

Jamaica’s Danielle Williams, the 2015 World Championship gold medalist, will headline the Women’s 60m hurdles. Others to watch include Canadian Olympian Crystal Emmanuel in the Women’s 60m, Mexico’s Laura Galvan in the Women’s 3000m, and Jamaica’s Kevaughn Rattray of the local Central Park Track Club in the Men’s 60m.

The Adam Sanford Pro is named for the longtime NYC track and field official who passed away in 2018. Sanford served as the Officials Assigner at The Armory, as well as the president of the USATF NY Officials Association. He was also heavily involved in organizing prestigious meets such as the Bishop Loughlin Games, Manhattan Invitational, and New Balance Nationals Indoor.

Full start lists for the Adam Sanford Pro Section are available HERE. To register for the open portion of the meet, please click HERE. For reserved tickets please clear HERE.