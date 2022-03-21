Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

How to buy Texas Relays 2022 tickets?; Fan Fest returns

You can buy your tickets to the 94th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays 2022 online now! The meeting will take place from Wednesday through Saturday, March 23-26 at Mike A. Myers Stadium.

Published

Texas_Relays_2022_Buy_Tickets
Buy tickets to the 94th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays 2022

AUSTIN, Texas – The 94th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays 2022 presented by Truist is scheduled for Wednesday through Saturday, March 23-26 at Mike A. Myers Stadium and fans can now purchase tickets to one of the top events in the country.

How to buy Texas Relays Tickets?

Fans can attend the event free of charge on Wednesday, March 23.  Tickets for Thursday, March 24 – Saturday, March 26 can be obtained at the Mike A. Myers Stadium Box office during the event or can be purchased in advance at TexasSports.com/Tickets or by calling (512) 471-3333 (Monday-Friday 9 a.m-4 p.m. Central).  Admission is free for UT students who are Big Ticket holders while tickets remain.

Hailed as “the greatest athletic event ever held in the Southwest,” the Texas Relays annually attracts more than 5,000 athletes and 20,000 fans. BUY TICKETS NOW

This year, fan’s attending Saturday’s session can enjoy festivities at the Texas Relays Fan Fest from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Central time. Read more about Texas Relays 2022: Texas Relays 2022 heptathlon and decathlon fields announced

Located on the east side of Myers Stadium across from Section 105, the Fan Fest will feature food, adult beverages from Big Beertha featuring over 10+ beers on tap, Longhorn inflatables, and more. The event is free for fans in the stadium on Saturday.

Don’t miss this opportunity to see the reigning 2022 NCAA Men’s Indoor Track & Field Champion Texas Men and national runner-up Texas Women compete in this historic event.  In addition, the best professional and high school athletes will also be competing. Read also here: Texas Relays back to the full schedule for 2022

Several medal winners at the Tokyo Olympic Games last summer, including 200m bronze medalist Gabby Thomas, will feature at the meeting again this year as part of their preparations for the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, USA in July.

In this article:,
Written By

Written/compiled/published by one of the World-Track and Field website staff members or editors from press releases or public submissions.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

watch-the-2022-tokyo-marathon-stream watch-the-2022-tokyo-marathon-stream

Main News

How to watch the 2022 Tokyo Marathon?

Watch live steaming coverage of the 2022 Tokyo Marathon online and follow all the results and updates on Sunday / Saturday night USA time....

March 5, 2022
Grant-Holloway-2022-USATF-Indoor-Championships-Results Grant-Holloway-2022-USATF-Indoor-Championships-Results

Digital Results

Complete Results 2022 USATF Indoor Track and Field Championships Results

Results from the 2022 USATF Indoor Track and Field Championships. World record holders Ryan Crouser, Grant Holloway, and Christian Coleman, as well as middle...

February 28, 2022
When-are-the-Big-12-Indoor-track-and-field-championships When-are-the-Big-12-Indoor-track-and-field-championships

Main News

When are the 2022 Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championships? How to watch live?

The 2022 Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championships are set for February 25-26 and live coverage will be on ESPN+. Texas swept the...

February 20, 2022
Matthew-Boling-Georgia-indoor-track-and-field Matthew-Boling-Georgia-indoor-track-and-field

Main News

World leader Boling won’t run 200m at SEC Indoor Championships

Matthew Boling will not race in the 200m at the 2022 SEC Indoor Championships this weekend and will only compete in the long jump...

February 25, 2022