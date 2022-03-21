How to buy Texas Relays 2022 tickets?; Fan Fest returns

AUSTIN, Texas – The 94th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays 2022 presented by Truist is scheduled for Wednesday through Saturday, March 23-26 at Mike A. Myers Stadium and fans can now purchase tickets to one of the top events in the country.

How to buy Texas Relays Tickets?

Fans can attend the event free of charge on Wednesday, March 23. Tickets for Thursday, March 24 – Saturday, March 26 can be obtained at the Mike A. Myers Stadium Box office during the event or can be purchased in advance at TexasSports.com/Tickets or by calling (512) 471-3333 (Monday-Friday 9 a.m-4 p.m. Central). Admission is free for UT students who are Big Ticket holders while tickets remain.

Hailed as “the greatest athletic event ever held in the Southwest,” the Texas Relays annually attracts more than 5,000 athletes and 20,000 fans. BUY TICKETS NOW

This year, fan’s attending Saturday’s session can enjoy festivities at the Texas Relays Fan Fest from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Central time. Read more about Texas Relays 2022: Texas Relays 2022 heptathlon and decathlon fields announced

Located on the east side of Myers Stadium across from Section 105, the Fan Fest will feature food, adult beverages from Big Beertha featuring over 10+ beers on tap, Longhorn inflatables, and more. The event is free for fans in the stadium on Saturday.

Don’t miss this opportunity to see the reigning 2022 NCAA Men’s Indoor Track & Field Champion Texas Men and national runner-up Texas Women compete in this historic event. In addition, the best professional and high school athletes will also be competing. Read also here: Texas Relays back to the full schedule for 2022

Several medal winners at the Tokyo Olympic Games last summer, including 200m bronze medalist Gabby Thomas, will feature at the meeting again this year as part of their preparations for the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, USA in July.