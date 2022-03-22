How to follow the 2022 FSU Relays?

The following is the schedule and order of events for the 2022 FSU Relays, taking place from March 24 through the 26 at the Mike Long Track in Tallahassee, Fla. Collegiate and professional athletes will race on Thursday and Friday, while the high school athletes will be in action on Friday and Saturday.

Thursday’s (24) competition will begin at 2:00 pm ET with field events, including the women’s and men’s hammer throw competition before the jumping events get going at 5:00 pm. LIVE RESULT WILL BE HERE

The action on the track will start with the women’s 200m at 7:00 pm, followed by the men’s races at 7:15. The other running events listed for Thursday’s first day are the women’s and men’s 5000m runs at 9:00 pm and 9:20 pm, respectively.

Competition returns on Friday at 10:30 am with the discus throw for women, followed by the men before moving over to the track events at Noon.

High schoolers will join the action on Friday evening before taking over the schedule on Saturday.

2022 FSU Relays complete schedule below