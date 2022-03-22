How to follow the 2022 FSU Relays?

The following is the schedule and order of events for the 2022 FSU Relays, taking place from March 24 through the 26 at the Mike Long Track in Tallahassee, Fla. Collegiate and professional athletes will race on Thursday and Friday, while the high school athletes will be in action on Friday and Saturday.
Thursday’s (24) competition will begin at 2:00 pm ET with field events, including the women’s and men’s hammer throw competition before the jumping events get going at 5:00 pm. LIVE RESULT WILL BE HERE
The action on the track will start with the women’s 200m at 7:00 pm, followed by the men’s races at 7:15. The other running events listed for Thursday’s first day are the women’s and men’s 5000m runs at 9:00 pm and 9:20 pm, respectively.
Competition returns on Friday at 10:30 am with the discus throw for women, followed by the men before moving over to the track events at Noon.
High schoolers will join the action on Friday evening before taking over the schedule on Saturday.
2022 FSU Relays complete schedule below
|2022 FSU Relays – March 24-25 – Preliminary Schedule (Collegiate / Open Events)
|Thursday, March 24
2:00 pm Hammer (Women, followed by Men)
5:00 pm Pole Vault (Women, followed by Men)
Long Jump (Women, followed by Men) Shot Put (Women, followed by Men) High Jump (Women, followed by Men)
|7:00 pm 200m Dash (Women)
7:15 pm 200m Dash (Men)
9:00 pm 5,000m Run (Women)
9:20 pm 5,000m Run (Men)
|Friday, March 25
10:30 am Discus (Women, followed by Men)
1:00 pm Triple Jump (Women, followed by Men) Javelin (Women, followed by Men)
|11:00 am FSU Track and Field Senior Recognition
|12:00 pm 100m HH (Women)
12:10 pm 110m HH (Men)
12:25 pm 800m Run (Women)
12:40 pm 800m Run (Men)
12:50 pm 4x100m Relay (Women)
12:55 pm 4x100m Relay (Men)
1:00 pm 400m Dash (Women)
1:15 pm 400m Dash (Men)
1:30 pm 100m Dash (Women)
1:45pm 100m Dash (Men)
2:00 pm 400m Hurdles (Women)
2:05 pm 400m Hurdles (Men)
2:10 pm 1,500m Run (Women)
2:20 pm 1,500m Run (Men)
2:35 pm 4x400m Relay (Women)
2:50 pm 4x400m Relay (Men)
3:00 pm End of Collegiate Track and Field Meet
|Preliminary Schedule (High School Events)
|2022 FSU Relays – March 25-26 – Preliminary Schedule (High School Events)
|Friday, March 25
6:00 pm Javelin (Girls, followed by Boys)
|6:30 pm 800m Run (Girls, followed by Boys)
7:15 pm 200m Dash (Girls, followed by Boys)
8:00 pm Invitational 3,200m Run – Top 2 Heats (Girls, followed by Boys)
|Saturday, March 26
10:00 am Pole Vault (Boys)
Discus (Boys) Long Jump (Boys) High Jump (Girls) Shot Put (Girls) Long Jump (Girls)
1:00 pm Pole Vault (Girls)
Discus (Girls) Triple Jump (Girls) High Jump (Boys) Shot Put (Boys) Triple Jump (Boys)
|7:30 am Consolation 3,200m Run (Girls, followed by Boys); Consolation 1600m Run (Girls, followed by Boys)
|10:50 am Friday Event Awards
11:00 am National Anthem
|11:10 am 100m Hurdles (Girls, followed by Boys) 11:20 am 110m Hurdles (Girls, followed by Boys) 11:30 am 4x800m Relay (Girls, followed by Boys) 12:20 pm Saturday AM Field Event Awards
12:20 pm 400m Dash (Girls, followed by Boys) 12:40 pm 100m Dash (Girls, followed by Boys) 12:50 pm 300m Hurdles (Girls, followed by Boys) 1:10 pm Saturday Track Event Awards
1:20 pm 4x100m Relay (Girls, followed by Boys)
1:45 pm Invitational 1600m Run (Girls, followed by Boys)
2:25 pm 4x400m Relay (Girls, followed by Boys)
2:45 pm Saturday Track and Field Awards
3:00 pm End of High School Track and Field Meet