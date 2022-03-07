How to follow the Belgrade Indoor Meeting; Lamont Jacobs race in 60m

Olympic champion Lamont Jacobs will continue his preparations for the 2022 World Indoor Championships in a couple of weeks when he races over the 60m at the Belgrade Indoor Meeting on Monday (7). The event is part of the World Athletics Indoor Tour silver level series and live results and updates will be available here. The meeting is set to start at 11:00 am ET.

Jacobs, who won the men’s 100m title at the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games last summer, has been in good form this season, where he’s won all four of his finals. Read more: Jacobs easily wins Italian Indoor Championships with 6.55

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

However, the reigning European Indoor champion wasn’t too satisfied with his performance at the recently concluded Italian Indoor Championships where he ran 6.55 seconds to take the national title. The 27-year-old who has clocked 6.49 seconds so far this season, which is only 0.02 seconds off his PB, wants to get quicker and he hopes to show that kind of form in Belgrade on Monday.

Jacobs, who will start in the first of the two heats at the Belgrade Indoor Meeting, noted ahead of the event that he’s focused and ready to go. Read more: Olympic champion Jacobs not satisfied with performance at Italian Indoor Championships

Also lining up in the men’s 60m alongside the Italian on Monday is Serbian Aleksa Kijanović, who is coming off a personal best performance of 6.66 secs in Istanbul on 5 March, as well as Kayhan Özer of Turkey who is also in good form over the 60m this winter.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Among the other athletes set to feature at the meeting on Monday are Olympic champion Miltiádis Tentóglou of Greece, who will take on two-time European Indoor champion silver medalist Thobias Montler of Sweden in the men’s long jump, while Great Britain’s Jazmin Sawyers, the 2016 Euro women’s long jump runner-up, will headline the starters in that event. Greek Tokyo Olympic fourth-place finisher Emmanouíl Karalís will headline the field for the men’s pole vault competition.