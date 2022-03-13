Connect with us

How to watch Day 3 Jamaica Carifta Trials 2022; Order of events

You can watch Day 3 Jamaica Carifta Trials 2022 live on TrackAlerts YouTube Channel on Sunday (13). Here is the Order of events for Day 3. Watch Brianna Lyston vs Tia Clayton vs Tina Clayton.

Published

2022-Jamaica-Carifta-Games-Trials-Day-3
2022 Jamaica Carifta Games Trials-Day 3

The order of events, live streaming, and results for Day Three at the Jamaica Carifta Games Trials 2022 inside the National Stadium in Kingston, on Sunday (13). Live streaming coverage will be available for free via the TrackAlerts YouTube Channel. After two entertaining days of competition, the meeting concludes this weekend as a number of the island’s top juniors seek spots on the national team.

NOTE: Live Stream link will be posted below once it’s made available

Among the highlighted events slated for Sunday is the women’s 200m for U20 girls, which will see the battle between rising talents, Brianna Lyston of Hydel High and Edwin Allen’s twin stars Tia Clayton and Tina Clayton.

There will be only one session on the schedule for Sunday’s third and final day of competition and it gets underway at 12:00 pm ET when the U17 girls take the track for the heats of the 100m hurdles. Read more: Entry standards for the 2022 Jamaica Carifta Games trials

The 200m preliminary heats are set to start at 1:10 pm. The first final of the day will be the 400m hurdles at 3:30 pm, while the day’s schedule will close out at 6:50 pm with the 110m hurdles final.

Day Three Jamaica Carifta Games Trials Order of Events

Sunday on the Track

12:00 PM Girls Under 17 100m Hurdles UNDER 17 Prelims

12:15 PM Girls 17-19 100m Hurdles UNDER 20 Prelims

12:30 PM Boys Under 17 110m Hurdles UNDER 17 Prelims

12:45 PM Boys 17-19 110m Hurdles UNDER 20 Prelims

1:10 PM Girls Under 17 200m Dash UNDER 17 Prelims

1:25 PM Boys Under 17 200m Dash UNDER 17 Prelims

1:40 PM Girls 17-19 200m Dash UNDER 20 Prelims

1:55 PM Boys 17-19 200m Dash UNDER 20 Prelims

3:30 PM Girls Under 17 400m Hurdles UNDER 17 Finals

3:35 PM Boys Under 17 400m Hurdles UNDER 17 Finals

3:50 PM Girls 17-19 400m Hurdles UNDER 20 Finals

4:00 PM Boys 17-19 400m Hurdles UNDER 20 Finals

4:20 PM Boys Under 17 3000m Run UNDER 17 Finals

4:35 PM Girls 17-19 3000m Run UNDER 20 Finals

5:10 PM Girls Under 17 200m Dash UNDER 17 Finals

5:15 PM Boys Under 17 200m Dash UNDER 17 Finals

5:20 PM Girls 17-19 200m Dash UNDER 20 Finals

5:25 PM Boys 17-19 200m Dash UNDER 20 Finals

5:35 PM Girls Under 17 800m Run UNDER 17 Finals

5:40 PM Boys Under 17 800m Run UNDER 17 Finals

5:45 PM Girls 17-19 800m Run UNDER 20 Finals

5:50 PM Boys 17-19 800m Run UNDER 20 Finals

6:00 PM Boys 17-19 5000m Run UNDER 20 Finals

6:35 PM Girls Under 17 100m Hurdles UNDER 17 Finals

6:40 PM Girls 17-19 100m Hurdles UNDER 20 Finals

6:45 PM Boys Under 17 110m Hurdles UNDER 17 Finals

6:50 PM Boys 17-19 110m Hurdles UNDER 20 Finals

Advertisement