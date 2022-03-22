Connect with us

How to watch the 2022 Annual Aztec Invitational?

You can watch a live streaming broadcast of the 2022 Annual Aztec Invitational on RunnerSpace. Live streaming will only be on Saturday, March 26.

San Diego State track and field will host the 43rd Annual Aztec Invitational this weekend and you can watch live streaming coverage of the meeting RunnerSpace. Fans looking to stream the event will need to have a RunnerSpace +PLUS subscription. | Live Results

Watch Live Streaming Broadcast Here | The live broadcast is only available on the final day on Saturday (26) and is scheduled to start at Noon PDT, but this is subject to change.

NOTE: The first two days will be recorded for on-demand viewing only. The broadcast will be focused on running events. Read more: Daily schedule, standards and how to watch 2022 Raleigh Relays

If you don’t already have one, please click on the link to sign up here for your account and enjoy some of the best track and field coverage across the country. On-demand videos from this meet, as well as from other previous weeks, will be made available here.

The 2022 Annual Aztec Invitational will take place from Thursday, March 24 to Saturday, March 26 in San Diego. Spectators can purchase tickets for $5.00 per person ages 12 and above, while student tickets are free.

Among the schools confirmed to take part at the meeting alongside the host San Diego State are Oregon, New Mexico State, Nevada Air Force, California, and Boise State.

Several top athletes, such as Oregon stars Micah Williams, Xavier Nairne, Kemba Nelson, and Jadyn Mays, among others, are slated to continue their preparation for the long championships season.

