How to watch the 2022 Corporate Area Development Meet in Kingston?

Several of the leading candidates for this year’s Boys’ and Girls’ Champs title will continue preparations for the championships this weekend at the 2022 Corporate Area Development Meet inside the National Stadium in Kingston. Live streaming will be available via the Trackalerts.com YouTube Channel and you can watch it all on Saturday (5). For live results and updates, click here. Live action on Day Two is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. ET on Saturday.

Where to watch the 2022 Corporate Area Development Meet?

The championships began on Friday, March 4, and at the end of the first day of competition, a reported five records were broken, with Kingston College (KC) leading the standings on the boys’ side and Excelsior girls were out in front going to bed in that category. Read more: How to watch the 2022 USATF 15 km Championships?

In what is expected to be a preview of CHAMPS 2022, national champions KC lead the boys’ points standings with 77pts and end the first day 10 points ahead of arch-rivals Jamaica College (JC) who are second with 67pts, while Calabar are further back in third with 47pts.

On the girls’ side, Excelsior High forged ahead early and continue to pile on the advantage throughout the first day to take an overnight advantage of almost 50 points.

They will start Saturday’s second and final day out front on 100.50, with second-place Immaculate trailing way behind with 54.50, while Wolmer’s Girls are next with 46.50. Also reaching double-digits were Camperdown (30pts), St. Andrew High (28pts), and Alpha High (28pts).

Meanwhile, Jvoughnn Blake of JC, Nickecoy Bramwell of Calabar, Natrece East from Wolmer’s girls, Mickaila Haisley of Immaculate, and Trevisha Parchment of Excelsior High were the record breakers on the first day at the 2022 Corporate Area Development Meet.