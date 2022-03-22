Live streaming, startlists, schedule, and live results for the 2022 Daikin Night of 5s at the AUT Millennium in Auckland, New Zealand. The meeting, which will be live streamed on the Sky Sport Next YouTube Channel, is part of the World Athletics Continental Tour Challenger meetings.

Click here to view the startlists | Live results found here | Click here to view all athlete information

The event, which will be staged in two sessions, is set to feature several of the top New Zealand athletes competing in running, throwing, and jumping events as they continue their respective preparations for the busy part of the season.

Several athletes will be aiming for standards to the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA, later this summer, while there are others who are looking to fulfill a few criterias for this summer’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

2022 Daikin Night of 5s Schedule

SESSION 1

Throws & HJ, 4:00pm–7:30 pm (100 athletes max)

4:00pm – Hawkins Men’s Hammer & Apex Surveying Women’s Hammer *

4:00pm – NZ Funds Men/Women HJ

5:45pm – NZ Funds Men & Women’s Discus *

Middle Distance, 5:45-7:30pm (100 athletes max)

5:45pm – Under 14 Girls 2000m

6:00pm – Under 14 Boys/U16 Mixed 2000m

6:15pm – Women’s 800m B

6:20pm – Men’s 800m B

6.25pm – Jack Holliday (Barfoot & Thompson) Women’s 800m A

6:30pm – NZ Funds Men’s 800m A

Pole Vaults/Sprints, 4:00pm – 7:30pm (100 athletes max)

5:00pm – Sleep Drops Women’s 100m Heats x 2

5:15pm – Allbrands Men’s 100m Heats x 2

4:00pm – NZ Funds Men’s Pole Vault *

6:00pm – NZ Funds Women’s Pole Vault *

(Starting height 3.40m for women, 4.00m for men)

6:40pm – AUT Millennium Women’s Para 100m FINAL

6:45pm –AUT Millennium Men’s Para 100m FINAL

6:50pm – AUT Millennium Women’s Masters 100m FINAL

6:55pm – AUT Millennium Men’s Masters 100m FINAL

7:00pm – Sleep Drops Women’s 100m FINAL *

7:05pm – Allbrands Men’s 100m FINAL *

SESSION 2

5,000m, 8:00-10:00pm (100 athletes max)

8:00pm – Mixed Open 5,000m

8:30pm – Men’s C 5,000m

8:55pm – Men’s B 5000m

9:20pm – Kinetics Physiotherapy Women’s Elite 5,000m *

9:45pm – Kinetics Physiotherapy Men’s Blincoe Cup 5000m *

*Area Permit Event

Prizes (March 2022)

The men’s and women’s A 5000m races will have prize money for the top-5 athletes in each race distributed as follows:

1st: $600 (Race Record Bonus: $300)

2nd: $300

3rd: $200

4th: $100

5th: $50

The men’s and women’s 800m (A Races), 100m finals, High Jump, Pole Vault, Discus and Hammer prize money will be distributed as follows:

1st: $200

2nd: $100

3rd: $50

There will be a Best Performance prize of $200 each for both men and women Para-athletes, as well as Masters Men and Women.