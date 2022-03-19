How to watch the 2022 GC Foster Classic in Jamaica?

You can watch live streaming coverage of the 2022 edition of the GC Foster Classic on the TrackalertsTV on YouTube on Saturday, 18 March 2022. The meeting will take place at the GC Foster College of Physical Education & Sport in Spanish Town, St. Catherine. Read more: Day Two: How to watch live; World Indoor Championships 2022 order of events

How to watch the GC Foster Classic live stream?

This year’s event will begin at 9:30 a.m. local time / 10:30 a.m. ET and it is open to high schools, institutions and track and field clubs. You can follow all the live streaming action below to stay in touch with the build up of some of your favorite Jamaican junior and senior athletes. At the same time, if you are on the go and is unable to watch the video stream, please note that a live link to results will be posted here once it becomes available.

With only a small number of Jamaican athletes making the trip to Belgrade, for the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022, currently taking place in Serbia, some of the other local top athletes may use this weekend’s opportunity to test their respective fitness level as they continue their preparations for the busy part of the season.

The 2000m steeplechase open for high school girls will be the first event on the track, while action in the field will also begin at the same time with Discus and Javelin Throw competitions taking place.

Among the listed events opened to the professional athletes include the 100m, 200m, 400, 400m hurdles, 800m, long jump, high jump, and shot put.