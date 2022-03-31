How to watch the 2022 Hayward Premiere?

The 2022 Hayward Premiere will take place this week in Eugene, Oregon, on Friday, April 1, and Saturday, April 2, and you can watch all the live webcasting coverage via RunnerSpace.com. Live streaming access and how to watch all the on-demand videos, which will be available at the conclusion of the event, will require RunnerSpace +PLUS access. Grab yours on plus.runnerspace.com.

Where to watch the 2022 Hayward Premiere?

The Hayward Premiere, presented by Pepsi, is an invite-only meeting, showing the highest priority to NCAA Division I student-athletes, but is open to a limited number of unattached and professional athletes.

Live broadcasting action on the first day from Hayward Field will get underway at 2:30 pm PT with the field event action, starting with the men’s Hammer Throw, which will be followed by the women’s Javelin Throw at 4:15 pm.

Meanwhile, when the focus on “distance night” switches to the running events on Friday, you can watch the live stream, starting at 5:45 pm PT when the runners in the men’s 1500m open take the track, followed by the women’s 1500m open event.

Among the other highlighted events scheduled for Friday’s first day are the men’s and women’s 5000m open races, the 3000m Steeplechase Invitational for both sections, as well as the men’s 10,000m Invitational and the men and women’s 5,000m Invitational races.

The live stream of the competition on Saturday will get going with the women’s Discus Throw at 11:00 am PT, with the men’s Shot Put, Triple Jump, High Jump, and men’s Discus Throw also on the list of field events contests getting the day’s schedule underway.

On the track, the men’s and women’s 4x100m relays will begin the running schedule at 12:30 pm PT and 12:35 pm, respectively.

Other featured events on the list are the men’s and women’s 100m, 200m, 400m, sprint hurdles – (110m Hurdles men) and 100m Hurdles (women), as well as the 800m Invitational, and the 400m hurdles races.

The day’s schedule concludes at 4:42 pm PT with the 4x400m relay for women, which follows the men’s event at 4:35 pm.