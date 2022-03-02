Connect with us

How to watch the 2022 Jennian Homes New Zealand Track and Field Championships?

Watch the 2022 Jennian Homes New Zealand Track and Field Championships from March 3-6. Live streaming coverage will be on the Sky Sport Next YouTube Channel.

Published

2022-Jennian-Homes-New-Zealand-Track-and-Field-Championships
2022 Jennian Homes New Zealand Track and Field Championships

Watch live streaming coverage of the 2022 Jennian Homes New Zealand Track and Field Championships from the Hawke’s Bay Regional Sports Park on YouTube. The championships will take place from Thursday (3) to Sunday (6).

Below the video stream feed are the live streaming links for each session with the action starting at on Thursday 9:00 a.m. New Zealand time. Follow live results by clicking here. The focus will be mostly on the junior athletes in the opening two days before the senior load up the venue in the last two days.

Watch 2022 Jennian Homes New Zealand Track and Field Championships

Livestream Links

Day 1, Session 1: https://youtu.be/Nk2F0kenwQU

Day 1, Session 2: https://youtu.be/WJp_H_3HFlc

Day 2, Session 1: https://youtu.be/Uv8E-shbrRY

Day 2, Session 2: https://youtu.be/JhroCwlv0H8

Day 3, Session 1: https://youtu.be/-iULx_HZhUU

Day 3, Session 2: https://youtu.be/uyjjDL7dWzI

Day 4, Session 1: https://youtu.be/kMeekZf8E1g

Day 4, Session 2: https://youtu.be/W0OfP4El4OI

