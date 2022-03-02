How to watch the 2022 Jennian Homes New Zealand Track and Field Championships?

Watch live streaming coverage of the 2022 Jennian Homes New Zealand Track and Field Championships from the Hawke’s Bay Regional Sports Park on YouTube. The championships will take place from Thursday (3) to Sunday (6).
Below the video stream feed are the live streaming links for each session with the action starting at on Thursday 9:00 a.m. New Zealand time. Follow live results by clicking here. The focus will be mostly on the junior athletes in the opening two days before the senior load up the venue in the last two days.
Watch 2022 Jennian Homes New Zealand Track and Field Championships
Livestream Links
Day 1, Session 1: https://youtu.be/Nk2F0kenwQU
Day 1, Session 2: https://youtu.be/WJp_H_3HFlc
Day 2, Session 1: https://youtu.be/Uv8E-shbrRY
Day 2, Session 2: https://youtu.be/JhroCwlv0H8
Day 3, Session 1: https://youtu.be/-iULx_HZhUU
Day 3, Session 2: https://youtu.be/uyjjDL7dWzI
Day 4, Session 1: https://youtu.be/kMeekZf8E1g
Day 4, Session 2: https://youtu.be/W0OfP4El4OI