How to watch the 2022 John Wolmer Speedfest? Thompson-Herah to open season

Watch the live streaming broadcast of the 2022 John Wolmer Speedfest, which takes place at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica on Saturday, 26 March 2022. Live coverage of the meeting will be on TrackAlerts TV with the live results available here and a schedule of events here.

The 2022 John Wolmer Speedfest will begin at 9:00 a.m. CT / 10:00 a.m. ET and a number of the country’s top athletes are slated to make their season debuts at the event.

Among the stars down to compete at the meeting are two time sprint double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah and Yohan Blake, a multiple major championships medalists.

After making a rare and brief appearance during the indoor season, Thompson-Herah, the back-to-back Olympic Games 100m and 200m champion at Rio 2016 and Tokyo, last summer, will open her outdoor campaign over the 400m as she continues her preparations for this summer’s World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, USA.

Thompson-Herah, who hardly ever runs this event, owns a PB at 55.88 seconds, which she set in 2019, while her last appearance over the distance came over a year ago when she clocked 56.26.

This weekend, the 29-year-old will take on World Athletics Championships 400m hurdles bronze medalist Rushell Clayton.

Also set to open their season at the 2022 John Wolmer Speedfest on Saturday is 2011 world 100m champion Yohan Blake, who will line up in the 200m against the likes of national 100m champion Tyquendo Tracey, Nigel Ellis, Demish Gaye, Jevaughn Minzie and Jazeel Murphy.

Among the other featured athletes on the list for this weekend’s meeting are Doha 2019 world long jump champion Tajay Gayle, who will race in the 100m against Olympians Oblique Seville and Zharnel Hughes, who is coached by Glen Mills at the Racers Track Club.

Hughes’ fellow Great Britain countryman and Racers training partner Miguel Francis, will also compete at the meeting.

World silver medalist Shanieka Ricketts is down for action in the women’s triple jump.