Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

How to watch the 2022 John Wolmer Speedfest? Thompson-Herah to open season

You can watch the live streaming broadcast of the 2022 John Wolmer Speedfest with Elaine Thompson-Herah making her outdoor debut in the 400m. Watch live streaming on TrackAlert TV.

Published

Elaine-Thompson-Herah-Jura-Levy-Natasha-Morrison
Elaine Thompson of Jamaica in action in the women's 100m

Watch the live streaming broadcast of the 2022 John Wolmer Speedfest, which takes place at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica on Saturday, 26 March 2022. Live coverage of the meeting will be on TrackAlerts TV with the live results available here and a schedule of events here.

The 2022 John Wolmer Speedfest will begin at 9:00 a.m. CT / 10:00 a.m. ET and a number of the country’s top athletes are slated to make their season debuts at the event.

Among the stars down to compete at the meeting are two time sprint double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah and Yohan Blake, a multiple major championships medalists.

After making a rare and brief appearance during the indoor season, Thompson-Herah, the back-to-back Olympic Games 100m and 200m champion at Rio 2016 and Tokyo, last summer, will open her outdoor campaign over the 400m as she continues her preparations for this summer’s World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, USA.

Thompson-Herah, who hardly ever runs this event, owns a PB at 55.88 seconds, which she set in 2019, while her last appearance over the distance came over a year ago when she clocked 56.26.

This weekend, the 29-year-old will take on World Athletics Championships 400m hurdles bronze medalist Rushell Clayton.

Also set to open their season at the 2022 John Wolmer Speedfest on Saturday is 2011 world 100m champion Yohan Blake, who will line up in the 200m against the likes of national 100m champion Tyquendo Tracey, Nigel Ellis, Demish Gaye, Jevaughn Minzie and Jazeel Murphy.

Among the other featured athletes on the list for this weekend’s meeting are Doha 2019 world long jump champion Tajay Gayle, who will race in the 100m against Olympians Oblique Seville and Zharnel Hughes, who is coached by Glen Mills at the Racers Track Club.

Hughes’ fellow Great Britain countryman and Racers training partner Miguel Francis, will also compete at the meeting.

World silver medalist Shanieka Ricketts is down for action in the women’s triple jump.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Racquel Smith joined World-Track and Field Website in 2008 as a contributor for the Beijing Olympic Games and she has grown with us ever since. Despite being a mother of two, Racquel has been one of our main go-to writers from Caribbean meetings.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

watch-the-2022-tokyo-marathon-stream watch-the-2022-tokyo-marathon-stream

Main News

How to watch the 2022 Tokyo Marathon?

Watch live steaming coverage of the 2022 Tokyo Marathon online and follow all the results and updates on Sunday / Saturday night USA time....

March 5, 2022
Grant-Holloway-2022-USATF-Indoor-Championships-Results Grant-Holloway-2022-USATF-Indoor-Championships-Results

Digital Results

Complete Results 2022 USATF Indoor Track and Field Championships Results

Results from the 2022 USATF Indoor Track and Field Championships. World record holders Ryan Crouser, Grant Holloway, and Christian Coleman, as well as middle...

February 28, 2022
Matthew-Boling-Georgia-indoor-track-and-field Matthew-Boling-Georgia-indoor-track-and-field

Main News

World leader Boling won’t run 200m at SEC Indoor Championships

Matthew Boling will not race in the 200m at the 2022 SEC Indoor Championships this weekend and will only compete in the long jump...

February 25, 2022
watch-2022-ncaa-indoor-championships-espn3 watch-2022-ncaa-indoor-championships-espn3

Main News

How to watch the NCAA DI NCAA Indoor Championships 2022?

Watch the 2022 NCAA Indoor Championships live on March 11-12 on ESPN3 with a re-air scheduled for ESPU on March 13. Arkansas and Oregon...

March 4, 2022